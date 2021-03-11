Police: Benton man, 56, faces sexual assault charge involving minor

A 56-year-old Benton man is facing a sexual assault charge involving a child younger than 14, according to court documents filed Monday.

Police said they were first notified in December of a rape that occurred sometime in the past two years involving Terry Baugh, the boyfriend of the victim’s grandmother, documents show.

The victim told a counselor about the incident after being admitted for suicidal tendencies, according to court documents.

The grandmother confirmed to officers that she was aware of the incident but did not report it, police said.

After being interviewed, the grandmother was found texting the victim encouraging a recant of the statement, blaming the victim for her arrest, and stating her love, police said.

Baugh was booked into the Saline County jail on Jan. 12 and is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond, according to the Saline County inmate roster.