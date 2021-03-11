Paragould man accused of trying to lure girl via social media

A 27-year-old Paragould man arrested Tuesday is accused of stalking a 14-year-old girl on social media, police said.

Andrew K. Shipman reportedly used the smartphone app SnapChat to try to lure the girl to his home for sex on Feb. 27, according to an affidavit in the case.



Shipman was booked into Greene County jail, where he remained early Thursday afternoon on one count each of internet stalking of a child and nonpayment of fines, according to an online inmate roster. Bond was set at $75,127.55, according to the roster.

Additionally, the affidavit states the Paragould man has been ordered not to have contact with the child or others involved in the case.

Shipman was scheduled to appear in court Thursday, the roster shows.