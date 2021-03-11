Police: Man's car stolen outside Little Rock hotel

A North Little Rock man's car was stolen shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Little Rock police.

Deshon Martin, 29, picked up an unnamed male and female in North Little Rock, according to an incident report. When Martin exited his 2003 Ford Crown Victoria at the Extended Stay America, 10800 Kanis Road, in Little Rock, the man was sitting behind him, according to the report.

Martin said that when he returned to the vehicle, the man was sitting in the driver’s seat with a handgun, the report states.

The vehicle belongs to Martin’s mother, according to the report.

Martin did not know the two individuals he picked up, police said.