Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Descente in the second

BEST BET Seven Nation Army in the eighth

LONG SHOT Ghostly Who in the fifth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 6-9 (66.6%)

MEET 56-175 (32%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

* * * * confident choice

* * * plenty to like

* * things to like

* educated guess

1 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

CHEWY CHEWY GOOD* * * sprinted well against much better in Kentucky, and she is back sprinting after a useful front-running route. She is having blinkers removed, which is a high-percentage change for this stable. CINCO WEST showed good early speed in a pair of second-place finishes at Remington, and she is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden-claiming ranks. IKE LIKES has not raced since a decent debut 14 months back at Fair Grounds, but she shows some good works for a stable that wins races.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Chewy Chewy GoodSantanaSharp7-2

1a Cinco WestEramiaSmith3-1

5 Ike LikesTohillHartman6-1

6 As RequiredArrietaSadler4-1

3 Souper CapacityBowenMcKnight5-1

4 Wicked ChocolateFletcherLoy8-1

1 Tango CincoMoralesSmith3-1

7 Mystical MatildaQuinonezLoy12-1

2 Carrillo StreetWDe La CruzWilliams20-1

2 Purse $31,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

DESCENTE * * * * has been a clear winner of four consecutive races at Gulfstream, and the restricted stake winner has worked well locally for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. PERFECT ICE STORM won back-to-back races last season at Del Mar. She returns fresh and had two lively and recent 5-furlong breezes. CHAMPAGNE HORIZON is a four-time winner on turf who appears to have enough class to win, but her lack of main track experience gives pause.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 DescenteArrietaHollendorfer2-1

6 Perfect Ice StormTalamoSadler4-1

2 Champagne HorizonCabreraHollendorfer3-1

3 Bossy BrideGonzalezBarkley6-1

1 Indian BellaTohillMartin5-1

7 RahwayGarciaContreras6-1

4 Potra LizaEramiaBrennan15-1

3 Purse $23,000, 51/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

KING OF THE RING * * is making his first start on dirt, but he has raced well on synthetic and turf surfaces. Winning trainer Norman McKnight has him training forwardly at Oaklawn. STONE SECRET possesses good early speed, and he is dropping to the bottom of the Oaklawn maiden ranks. He is making his third start of the season. CONGO'S TALE shows a series of encouraging works leading up to his debut, and he drew a favorable post for an inexperienced sprinter.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 King of the RingMoralesMcKnight4-1

4 Stone SecretBowenPuhich7-2

9 Congo's TaleMedinaGladd15-1

7 I'm a Special StarGerouxDeville3-1

8 Biker TimEramiaSmith8-1

6 Papa JimmyWalesMoysey5-1

3 Coach DanTorresVillafranco6-1

1 FunandfunnyLoveberryLoy8-1

5 DryspellTohillMartin20-1

4 Purse $88,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

ZANSHOES * * finished second behind a runaway winner in her second sprint start of the season. The improving filly has been consistently good on Lasix and may carry her speed this far. TOO PRETTY scored a 3-length route victory last season at Oaklawn, and she is stretching out after a troubled sprint tune-up. LOVELY LOU was bet down to favoritism and did not disappoint in a 3-length maiden sprint win. She has recorded two good subsequent breezes, and she has proven two-turn ability.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 ZanshoesHarrCline8-1

8 Too PrettyThompsonPeitz5-1

3 Lovely LouCabreraMatthews3-1

6 Hissy MissyLoveberryHornsby9-2

4 TurnstoneSantanaOrtiz6-1

5 Five Star MoonTohillMartin4-1

10 StarrgaritaTorresPrather8-1

7 Mary AliceBorelSmith15-1

9 Mocha KissWDe La CruzStuart20-1

1 Warm BeautyMoralesRhea30-1

2 Lucky RoadHamiltonAshauer30-1

5 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

GHOSTLY WHO * * defeated $8,000 claimers by 7 lengths at Keeneland when last trained by Robertino Diodoro, who claimed him back Jan. 23. The veteran has won two of four races at this route distance. OFF SIXES had to overcome a slow start in a late-running third-place finish, and he is taking a double class drop for winning connections. KRISTO was a clear winner at a higher level just two races back, and he drew an advantageous two-turn post position.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Ghostly WhoCohenDiodoro10-1

10 Off SixesArrietaHollendorfer5-1

1 KristoGonzalezGreen9-2

8 Lookin for EightCabreraBroberg5-2

9 SingandcryindubaiBridgmohanAmoss6-1

4 Stuart HallTohillMartin12-1

5 Little No WayVazquezVillafranco7-2

7 Wickets WayWDe La CruzPuhl10-1

2 DeterminantEramiaHolthus30-1

6 Calculated RiskerMojicaLitfin20-1

6 Purse $88,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies, allowance optional claiming

SISTER ANNIE* * * easily won a key maiden allowance route at Fair Grounds ony two races back. She may not have cared for a wet track and lively pace when third in a similar field in New Orleans. ABSOLUTE ANNA has finished well in two sprint races, and she is bred top and bottom to improve at route distances. MRS. O'CONNELL was consistently good in three two-turn turf races as a juvenile, and the daughter of American Pharoah sports some sharp dirt works at Gulfstream.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Sister AnnieGerouxCox2-1

7 Absolute AnnaArrietaHollendorfer8-1

1 Mrs. O'ConnellCabreraMcPeek3-1

6 Sylvia QGarciaBauer3-1

3 Battle BlingSantanaAsmussen9-2

5 Fast N Fine WorkerCohenTrout10-1

2 Novel SquallRoccoOrtiz10-1

7 Purse $29,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

HARDLY A SECRET* * * won an exceptionally fast $6,250 claiming race Feb. 25, and the classy horse-for-course likely wins if able to hold form for new connections. GAMBLER'S FALLACY has finished no worse than second in three consecutive races, and the pace figures fast enough to set up his late run. BOBBY BABY was narrowly defeated in a $20,000 claiming race when making his first start for current connections, and he stands a solid chance if able to reproduce the effort on a fast track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Hardly a SecretArrietaSwearingen3-1

3 Gambler's FallacyGarciaDiVito9-2

5 Bobby BabyVazquezVillafranco4-1

7 AqwaamCohenBroberg7-2

10 MeistermindGerouxMcKnight6-1

2 Candy CarlosGonzalezBarkley15-1

9 I Will StandCabreraMoquett10-1

1 UcanthankmelaterTalamoMatthews12-1

4 Not Very GentleMoralesHaran12-1

6 Hamazing VisionMojicaBroberg12-1

8 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SEVEN NATION ARMY* * * proved best of the speed before being run down late in a strong second-place stake finish. The three-time winner at Oaklawn should get an ideal stalk and pounce trip. THE SOUND continues to climb the class ladder after three consecutive wins, but he may be a tad vulnerable with an expected contentious pace battle. HOLLIS is a stake winning sprinter on dirt and turf, and the quick gelding ships from Houston at the top of his game.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Seven Nation ArmyVazquezMoquett2-1

6 The SoundGerouxCox9-2

7 HollisCabreraOrtiz5-2

1 Strike PowerSantanaAsmussen5-2

4 Nuclear OptionGarciaMason8-1

2 Tough LoveArrietaWilliamson15-1

5 Gray AttemptCourtOrtiz12-1

9 Purse $23,500, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000

INTO VICTORY* * * defeated maiden allowance rivals at Delta by 6-widening lengths, which easily earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure. GET OFF MY TAIL has raced well at a higher level at Woodbine, and her local workouts suggest she will be competitive in her first race on dirt. SHE'S MY RIDE is stretching out and dropping in class after two useful sprint races, and she drew a favorable post position.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Into VictoryCabreraDiodoro5-2

3 Get Off My TailBowenMcKnight15-1

2 She's My RideHamiltonMason12-1

12 KallinikiArrietaD'Amato8-1

10 Jewel AzulMojicaBroberg4-1

8 Charmed OneTorresMoquett9-2

9 SheshappyMoralesZito15-1

5 Competitive FireTalamoHolthus10-1

6 UnburntQuinonezSwearingen15-1

7 Dixieland CandyWDe La CruzSuart6-1

13 I'm ExceeLoveberryJacquot12-1

11 My Wicked WishTohillMartin12-1

1 Kiss On FireLoveberryJacquot20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The first race begins a Pick-5, and my top three selections should cover the race. The second race has a single in DESCENTE. I like my top three again in the third and fourth races. The fifth is very contentious and spreading out is recommended. INTO VICTORY looks good in a ninth race trifecta, and I'll use five horses in the middle and three in the third spot.