SEC coaches disrespect several Razorbacks

It was shocking.

After all the honors were handed out Monday for this basketball season, the Arkansas Razorbacks had two players named to postseason All-SEC teams, and one of those was JD Notae as sixth man of the year.

Moses Moody was named first team All-SEC by the SEC coaches and The Associated Press, and he also was freshman and newcomer of the year.

Well deserved.

However, let's review for a moment.

The Razorbacks finished the season by winning 11 consecutive SEC games.

They finished second behind Alabama and two games ahead of third-place LSU. They split games with both of those teams.

Let's start with the AP teams, with five players on the first team and five on the second team.

LSU had two players on the first team.

On the second team, Missouri had two players and Arkansas had none. Missouri and Arkansas split games with each other, but the Tigers finished 8-8 in SEC play compared to the Razorbacks at 13-4.

The coaches' first and second All-SEC teams named eight players to each team.

Other than Moody, Arkansas had zero representation. As in zilch.

Alabama had two on the first team and one on the second.

Florida, which lost to Arkansas and finished fifth with a 9-7 record, had a first- and second-teamer.

LSU had one on the first team and two on the second. Ole Miss, which finished 10-8, had a first-team selection.

Georgia, Mississippi State and South Carolina all had a second-teamer.

This was the coaches' vote, the guys who had to face the Razorbacks mostly in losing efforts.

There was no Justin Smith, who was second in the league in field goal percentage and ninth in rebounds. He also averages 12.5 points for the Razorbacks.

There was no Jalen Tate, who finished third in the SEC in assists, ahead of an LSU player who made second team. He also had 32 steals and averaged 10.9 points per game.

Davonte Davis not making the All-Freshman team was a joke. He started 11 of 24 games, including the last seven, and he saved the victory at Kentucky with a steal.

Those guys not getting honored smacks of no respect from the other 13 SEC coaches.

No doubt most of the players who were honored Tuesday deserved it, but so did Smith, Tate and Davis.

It wasn't a surprise that Nate Oats, Alabama's head coach, was named coach of the year, but the coaches should have really considered what Eric Musselman pulled off this season more strongly.

Musselman took nine new players and made them into a team.

* * *

When Jeff Long choked up during his firing of Bobby Petrino at Arkansas, he was never more popular.

After firing Les Miles at Kansas on Monday, Long was fired on Wednesday.

Long hired Miles in 2019 after what Long declared was due diligence.

An investigation into Miles while he was at LSU uncovered enough misconduct that former athletic director Joe Alleva recommended Miles be fired.

He wasn't until a few years later when his lack of big wins got him sacked.

Long claims he asked Miles during his interview for the Kansas job whether there was anything in his past that would embarrass the school, and Miles said no.

Miles claims Long knew about the investigation into his past. Long says the whole thing was a misunderstanding.

Not to the Kansas officials, who most likely had to ask what did Alleva tell Long before Miles was hired.

Surely that was the first call Long made since they knew each other personally from their days as SEC athletic directors.

Long was earning $1.5 million a year and has $3.5 million remaining on his contract with Kansas.