Son held in death of couple at Mountain View home

A Mountain View man has been arrested on a murder charge, after his father and a woman were found dead in their Mountain View home Tuesday, the Arkansas State Police said.

Deputies with the Stone County sheriff's office contacted the state police after the bodies were found at a residence on Chateau Pointe Loop, off Arkansas 87, around 2:50 p.m., according to a news release.

The bodies were identified as Ronald Calkins, 64, and Brandy Patrick, 40, state police said.

Deputies arrested 43-year-old Royce Calkins, Ronald Calkins' son, who lived in the home, according to authorities.

Royce Calkins is being held in the Stone County jail on a charge of first-degree murder, the news release stated.

The bodies were transported to the state Crime Laboratory, where the medical examiner will determine when and how the two people died, the state police said.