Prep Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Rogers High 9, Harrison 3

Noah Goodshield went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs to help the Mouties to the nonconference win.

Goodshield's one-out RBI-single in the bottom of the third tied the game 3-3. Gael Salinas gave the Mounties the lead for good with a RBI-groundout.

Danny Burns picked up the win with fourth scoreless innings of relief. He allowed only one, struck out seven and walked two.

Van Buren 5, Russellville 1

Connor Johnson tossed a two-hitter and struck out eight to lead the Pointers to the win.

Van Buren broke open a tight game with a four-run top of the sixth en route to the victory. The Pointers put together five singles, a walk and a Russellville error to grab a 5-0 lead.

Mountain Home 10, Alma 0

The Bombers completed the 5A-West Conference sweep against Alma in Tuesday's late game.

Jacob Czanstkowski pitched a two-hitter and struck out 4 in a complete-game shutout for Mountain Home.

The Bombers bashed six extra-base hits with Clayton Jones smacking a pair of doubles.

Logan Taylor and Josiah Weaver had the only two hits for the Airedales.

Springdale Har-Ber 8, Farmington 3

A six-run first inning was all the Wildcats needed to claim a nonconference win Tuesday.

The Wildcats managed just 5 hits, but benefitted from 6 walks to earn the win.

Ethan Fender was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs for Har-Ber.

Cooper Dossett earned the win, throwing a no-hitter over 4 innings with 10 strikeouts.

Pea Ridge 4, Prairie Grove 3

Chase Cook doubled and drove in a pair of seventh inning runs to lead the Blackhawks to a 4A-1 Conference win.

David Andrus earned the win going the final 4 innings and striking out 9 while allowing just 4 hits.

Ryder Orr had a double for the Tigers.

PREP SOFTBALL

Springdale Har-Ber 12, Gravette 5

Jaiden Tuck drove in 6 runs to lead the Lady Wildcats to a nonconference win.

Tuck belted a grand slam and doubled for Har-Ber. Jaxin Logue, Madison Pratt and Shae Acosta also belted doubles in the win.

Kyli Lynch earned the win in the circle and Logue earned the save.

Kelsey Pemleton tripled for Gravette, and Paige Greer and Meghan Woodmancy doubled and drove in 3 runs.

FORT SMITH Southside 6, Paris 5

The Lady Mavs rallied late and claimed a walk-off win against Paris.

Southside trailed 4-1 before plating four runs in the sixth inning to take a brief 5-4 lead. Madi Conklin delivered a big two-run single for the Lady Mavs.

Paris rallied to tie the score at 5-5 in the seventh but the Lady Mavs pushed across the game winner on a Paris error as Jazlin Lopez scored from third base.

Hana Dingman had a double for Southside.

Kasse Appleton was 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs for Paris and Karysn Tencleve added a double.

BOWLING

Springdale Bowling Center

High Scores Week Ending March 6

MONDAY NITE LADIES -- Bottoms Up: Denice Strohbach 170.

TUESDAY NIGHT GO GETTERS -- Grab Your Balls: Mattie Roles 177 (503), Allison Eagle 175; Memas Girls: Christina Hall 178; Pin Pals: Monica Taylor 177, Johnson Truck & Trailer: Marla King 191-175 (551).

THURSDAY NITE USBC -- Spare Parts: Bobby Bounds 201-200; The Best Team: John Bright 210-212 (617); Blue Heaven Farm: Joe Dunn 204; Split Personalities: Christina Sparks 202 (510), David Sparks 209-224; Strike Train: Eddie Sparks 226-200-205 (631), Robert Anderson 203; Manure Happens: Randy Foglesong 233; Splits Happens: Eddie Halpin Jr 203, Ron Fackelman 213; Triple X Crew: Frank Douglas 224; Pin Reapers: Coy England 222-206 (610); Thunderstruck: David Framstad 208, Dylan Framstad 218, Cory Sullivan 208, Josh Brady 204; We've Been Framed: Mattie Roles 240 (578); It Is What It Is: DeAnne Shepherd 181-190 (529), Brett Granata 241-246 (645); Saucey: Vathana Dovangmala 217, Daniel Menh 203; HOLOF: Eric Kienholz 201-226, Stan Forrester 216-226 (632); I Don't Give A : JP Robinson 233-237-231 (701), Chuck Shelton 211-205; Poor Joe: Linda Papczynski 187, Jerry Eagle 248; Whatever: David Young 256-229 (668), Matt Taylor 202.