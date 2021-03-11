St. Patrick’s Day events, celebrations in Little Rock + Central Arkansas

St. Patrick’s Day may not be until Wednesday, but celebrations of the holiday are planned throughout the next week. Check out what’s happening in Central Arkansas.

(Both of Central Arkansas’ annual parades, Irish Arkansas’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade through North Little Rock and Little Rock and The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hot Springs, are postponed until 2022.)

Arkansas Sounds Presents: A Celtic Cultural Celebration

7-9 p.m. March 11. Virtual event.

This virtual concert performance will feature traditional Irish and Celtic music and dance from two Arkansas-based groups.

Arkansas Skatium: St. Paddy’s Skate

6-10 p.m. March 12 at 1311 S. Bowman Road, Little Rock.

Arkansas Skatium is offering free skate rentals to anyone wearing green.

River Bottom Winery: St. Patrick’s Day Party

12-6 p.m. March 13 at 13810 Combee Lane, Roland.

River Bottom is creating a green St. Paddy’s Sangria to be enjoyed this weekend while supplies last. There will be live music on the patio Saturday from 3-5 p.m.

Rusty Tractor Vineyards: St. Patrick’s Day celebration

12-6 p.m. March 14 at 10 Rusty Tractor Lane, Little Rock.

Rusty Tractor Vineyard is celebrating the holiday with green beer, drink specials, an “Irish-infused” menu and live music.

Brewski’s Pub & Grub: St. Patrick’s Day Beer Pong Tourney and Crawfish Boil

March 14 at 315 Main St., Little Rock.

Brewski’s first round of crawfish will be served around 1 p.m. and the beer pong tournament starts at 4 p.m. There will also be drink specials and giveaways.

Bark Bar — St. Pawtrick's Day

4-6 p.m. March 14 at 1201 South Spring St., Little Rock.

Bark Bar is offering green beer and a dog trick contest with prizes for the holiday.

