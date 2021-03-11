FOOTBALL

Shiloh LB commits to Hogs

The University of Arkansas offered Shiloh Christian linebacker Kaden Henley a scholarship Wednesday afternoon. A few hours later, he committed to the Razorbacks.

"It's a special thing to be a Razorback, not just because they're a great school, but because of the fan base," Henley said. "Everyone in Arkansas loves Arkansas and it's awesome."

Henley, 6-2, 225 pounds, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Liberty, New Mexico, Air Force, Army, Middle Tennessee State and other programs.

He recorded 159 tackles, 4 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, 6 quarterback hurries, 4 interceptions, 2 pass breakups, 2 recovered fumbles, 2 forced fumbles and 2 blocked punts while helping Shiloh Christian win the Class 4A state title last season.

Henley recently set a school record in the power clean with a lift of 335 pounds. He also has squatted 515 pounds.

Getting the offer from the Razorbacks was thrilling.

"It was just what I was waiting for and I'm happy about it -- really happy," he said.

He becomes the seventh commitment for the Class of 2022. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

-- Richard Davenport

UAPB quarterback honored

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff quarterback Skyler Perry was named Wednesday as the Southwestern Athletic Conference offensive player of the week.

Perry accounted for 281 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Golden Lions' 33-30 victory over Southern. He completed 22 of 37 passes for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns, while rushing 8 times for 58 yards and 2 more touchdowns.

UAPB's next game is March 20 against Grambling State with kickoff scheduled for noon Central in Grambling, La.

Hendrix free safety earns honor

Hendrix College free safety Jacob Bremmon was named the Southern Athletic Association defensive player of the week Wednesday.

Bremmon tied a school record with three interceptions to help the Warriors earn the league's West Division championship with a 13-3 victory over Trinity (Texas). Hendrix totaled a school-record five interceptions against the Tigers.

Bremmon earned the honor for the second time in his career, and a Hendrix player has earned one of the league's weekly honors after each game this season. Hendrix will take on Berry (Ga.) at 6 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock in the SAA Championship Game.

BASKETBALL

UAPB men fall to Jackson State

Dequan Morris scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the floor Wednesday, but it wasn't enough as the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff men's team fell to Jackson State 74-62 in the quarterfinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament in Birmingham, Ala.

The Golden Lions (4-21) shot 37.7% from the floor and 5 of 19 (26.3%) from the three-point line. The Tigers (12-5) shot 50% from the floor and went 9 of 16 (56.3%) from the three-point line.

Terrance Banyard scored 16 points for UAPB, and Shaun Doss Jr. finished with eight. Tristan Jarrett scored a game-high 20 points for Jackson State.

BASEBALL

ASU beats Missouri State

Arkansas State University (2-7) scored five runs in two-out situations Wednesday in a 7-3 victory over Missouri State (5-5) at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

In the two-game midweek series, nine of ASU's 13 total RBI came with two outs. Sky-Lar Culver led ASU's offense with 3 hits and 2 runs scored, while Tyler Duncan had 2 hits -- including a double -- with 2 runs scored. Every batter in the Red Wolves' lineup reached base as the Bears allowed eight walks and nine hits.

Will Gilmer had 3 strikeouts and 1 walk while allowing 3 batters to reach base in 41/3 shutout innings in relief of starter Max Charlton to earn his first victory of the season. Missouri State starter Jared Viertel took the loss, allowing 4 runs with 5 walks in 42/3 innings.

TRACK AND FIELD

UA receives SEC recognition

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas track and field coaches Lance Harter and Chris Bucknam were announced as SEC indoor coaches of the year for women and men, respectively, the conference office announced Wednesday.

Razorbacks senior distance runner Katie Izzo was selected as the SEC female scholar-athlete of the year.

Harter, in his 31st year at Arkansas, won his 41st overall SEC coach of the year award and 12th indoors. He also has been coach of the year 21 times for cross country and eight times for outdoor track and field.

Bucknam, in his 13th year at Arkansas, won his 10th SEC indoor coach of the year award and 24th overall, including nine times for cross country and five times for outdoor track and field.

Izzo is the fifth Razorback be named the top female scholar-athlete indoors along with Sandi Morris (2015), Taylor Ellis-Watson (2016), Tori Weeks (2017) and Taylor Werner (2019).

-- Bob Holt

SOCCER

Harding falls in double overtime

Harding University fell to Northeastern (Okla.) State 3-2 in double overtime at the Stevens Soccer Complex in Searcy on Wednesday.

Northeastern's Ryan McCully scored both early goals, assisted both times by Sam Scarth. Harding's Andrew Castano scored his first collegiate goal in the 29th minute to make it 2-1 before Georgios Petousis tied the game in the 62nd minute. Ameer Madden scored the game-winning goal for the RiverHawks almost six minutes into the second overtime period.

GOLF

Arkansas Tech freshman honored

Freshman Santiago De La Fuente from Arkansas Tech University was honored Wednesday as the Great American Conference men's golfer of the week.

De La Fuente cruised to a three-shot victory at the Battle for the Belt in Hot Springs. He opened with a 3-under 69, then followed it with a 6-under 66, which was the low round of the tournament.

TENNIS

GAC tabs ATU's Dargude

Arkansas Tech University redshirt freshman Aastha Dargude was named Wednesday as the Great American Conference women's player of the week.

Dargude went 2-0 last week in singles competition. Playing at the No. 3 singles position, Dargude beat Henderson State's Franny Nyarko to clinch a team win for the Golden Suns 4-3. She then went on to a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Serena Gill of Southern Arkansas University.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services