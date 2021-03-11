State’s high court upholds ruling blocking state canvassing law

The Arkansas Supreme Court upheld a challenge Thursday to a state law that requires criminal background checks for paid canvassers working to gather signatures to qualify state ballot measures.

Thursday’s ruling from the Arkansas Supreme Court upholds a September ruling from a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge that blocked the law.

Parts of that law, which required paid election canvassers to pass criminal background checks, were used to knock several measures off the November ballot, including a referendum on a 2019 state law regulating eye surgeries.

Writing the court’s opinion, Associate Justice Karen Baker wrote the Pulaski County Circuit Court “did not abuse its discretion,” when issuing its preliminary injunction.