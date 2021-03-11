Trump requests mail-in ballot in Florida

Former President Donald Trump requested a mail-in ballot for a municipal election this week, according to Palm Beach County records, voting again by mail despite months of repeatedly promoting claims of election fraud.

Records from the Palm Beach County elections office, first reported by The Palm Beach Post, show that a mail-in ballot for the town's election this week was requested on Friday for the former president's residence at Mar-a-Lago. The completed ballot was received Monday, before Tuesday's election.

Trump joined at least 126,000 voters in Palm Beach County who had requested mail-in ballots as of Friday, accounting for more than one-third of eligible voters for Tuesday's municipal election, according to The Palm Beach Post.

The county elections website shows that the request was made about a week past the Feb. 27 deadline for voters to request mail-in ballots. However, county rules state that mail-in ballots requested through Tuesday could be delivered at a voting site in-person.

Judy Lamey, a spokeswoman for the elections office, said that she could not comment on Trump's ballot, citing a Florida statute prohibiting her from doing so. Trump spokesman Jason Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Despite his history of claiming that mail-in voting leads to widespread fraud, it's at least the third time Trump has voted by mail in recent years -- the first in New York in 2018 and the other last March for Florida's primary.

Officers facing charges in teen's death

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Five Oklahoma City police officers will be charged with manslaughter in November's fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy, authorities said Wednesday.

Stavian Rodriguez was shot by officers responding to reports of an attempted armed robbery at a convenience store on Nov. 23. TV news video appears to show Rodriguez outside a gas station, dropping a gun. The boy raises his hands, then lowers them before being shot.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma City police announced that five of the responding officers who fired their weapons would be charged, though it wasn't immediately clear if the charges had been filed.

The Oklahoma County district attorney's office did not have an immediate response to the charges.

The officers facing charges are: Bethany Sears, Jared Barton, Corey Adams, John Skuta and Brad Pemberton. The officers have been on administrative leave since the shooting.

School owners charged in girls' abuse

LIBERTY, Mo. -- The owners of a former Christian reform school for girls in southwest Missouri are facing dozens of charges accusing them of sexually, emotionally and physically abusing girls for years.

Sixteen former residents of the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County accused Boyd and Stephanie Householder of frequently restraining them with handcuffs, whipping them with belts, taping their mouths shut and striking or punching them for minor offenses such as drinking from a spring or singing.

The Householders were charged Tuesday and are being held in the Vernon County jail.

Boyd Householder, 71, faces 79 felony and one misdemeanor charge, including several counts of statutory rape, statutory sodomy, and abuse and neglect of a child.

Stephanie Householder, 55, was charged with 22 counts, most involving abuse or neglect of a child. Her charges do not involve sexual contact.

During a Wednesday news conference, state Attorney General Eric Schmitt declined to say the ages of the victims who have stepped forward, describing them only as girls and young women. Circle of Hope closed in August after investigators removed about two dozen girls.

Parler's app request rejected by Apple

SAN FRANCISCO -- Apple denied Parler's application to get back on its App Store, dealing a major blow to the right-leaning social media network that reappeared online last month after going dark for several weeks.

Apple refused to let Parler back on its store in a recent decision, said a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private business matters. Bloomberg News first reported Apple's denial, saying Apple sent a letter to Parler outlining that its recent policies updates were not enough to satisfy Apple's guidelines.

Parler restarted its website in February, but still wasn't able to add new users to its app or push mobile app updates.

Apple booted Parler from its App Store in January, citing concerns that posts on Parler could contribute to violence. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.