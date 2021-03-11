Sections
UAPB men fall in season-ender

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:17 a.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team saw its season end with a 74-62 loss to Jackson State on Wednesday in the Cricket Wireless SWAC Basketball Tournament.

The No. 7-seed Golden Lions (4-21) had two players score in double figures, led by Dequan Morris, who had 19 points and two steals.

UAPB had 13 assists on 20 made field goals, led by Shaun Doss Jr.'s three assists.

After falling behind 18-8, UAPB went on a 5-0 run with 8:41 left in the first half, including a three from Morris, to narrow its deficit to 18-13. Jackson State answered back and added to its lead, leaving the Golden Lions down 28-20 entering halftime.

In the second half, No. 2-seed Jackson State extended its lead to double digits on the opening possession. UAPB cut the deficit to nine twice but could get no closer.

