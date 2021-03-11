Vermillion returns to UA rotation

FAYETTEVILLE -- Big right-hander Zebulon Vermillion will get another shot in the University of Arkansas' pitching rotation in the Bayou State this weekend.

The 6-4 senior is scheduled to start Saturday's game for the No. 1 Razorbacks (10-0), who travel to Louisiana Tech (8-3) for a three-game set at the new J.C. Love Field.

Vermillion (0-0, 3.86 ERA) had control issues in the season opener vs. No. 4 Texas Tech and again the next week in a start against Southeast Missouri State. He came out of the bullpen and provided 2 1/3 innings of shutout pitching at the end of an 11-6 win over Murray State last Saturday.

"He throws three or four pitches for a strike," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said Wednesday. "He came in the other day and got through a couple innings. He mixed it up pretty good. Wasn't throwing the ball as hard maybe as we would like him to, low 90s. But he did throw everything over the plate."

Arkansas will enter the weekend series as one of two remaining unbeaten and untied teams in the Power 5 ranks, along with South Carolina (10-0).

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7gs92cvODE]

The Razorbacks are looking to bolster their weekend rotation one week before the start of SEC play. Sophomore right-hander Peyton Pallette (1-0, 1.35) and senior left-hander Lael Lockhart (1-0, 2.77) looked solid in the Friday and Sunday roles last week. The third starter spot has been an issue.

In the four games started by Vermilion and right-hander Caleb Bolden, they have combined for exactly 9 innings and an 8.00 ERA, allowing 11 runs on 10 hits and 9 walks with 8 strikeouts. Vermillion's four-inning start in the season opener was the longest by either of the pitchers.

Van Horn said Bolden didn't command his breaking ball "at all" and didn't locate his fastball well enough in his two starts.

"We felt like maybe long relief is his role for now," Van Horn said. "He did such a good job with it opening weekend, and if we need to go with that again, that's what we'll do."

Van Horn also pointed to Vermillion's experience, which could come in handy against a veteran-laden team like Louisiana Tech.

"We feel good about our bullpen right now," Van Horn said. "If we took Zeb out of the rotation, he would just join kind of a crowded bullpen. We felt like we just needed to give him a start again."

Van Horn and pitching coach Matt Hobbs have options aplenty for all roles: starter, long relief, spot relief and closer.

Patrick Wicklander has not allowed a run through 6 innings in two appearances with a 1.00 WHIP and 5 strikeouts. Fireballing right-hander Jaxon Wiggins has 7 strikeouts in nine batters faced and has not allowed a hit or walk.

Evan Gray, Evan Taylor and Mathew Magre join that pair in still having not allowed an earned run.

Pallette will take the mound for the second consecutive Friday, this time on a full week's rest after pitching on six day's rest the previous two weeks.

Van Horn said he's still contemplating his starting lineup and batting order, particularly his decisions at left field, right field, third base and first base.

The Bulldogs, coached by former Van Horn assistant Lane Burroughs, are expected to start 6-3 left-hander Jonathan Fincher (2-0, 1.20) on Friday, followed by 6-0 right-hander Ryan Jennings (1-0, 3.65) and 6-3 right-hander Jarret Whorff (2-1, 2.76).