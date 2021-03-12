33 people indicted in White County meth ring

SEARCY -- A coalition of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies investigating a drug ring in White County announced Thursday that 33 people are facing federal indictments in a takedown of an organization that has operated in the area for over a decade.

Investigators seized over 100 pounds of methamphetamine, 3.3 pounds of cocaine and 44 firearms as part of "Operation Central Sweep," according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Bragg. On Thursday, 17 people were arrested, while seven were already in custody and nine others remain at large.

Jonathan Ross, acting United States attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, said the operation targeted a long-standing drug organization that was responsible for methamphetamine distribution in the area.

"Operation Central Sweep is an intentional, well-planned strike at a drug organization and it's affiliates who have been operating throughout White County and the surrounding areas," Ross said. "This group, we believe the evidence will show, has operated with general impunity throughout North-Central Arkansas for at least a decade distributing large quantities of methamphetamine."

Last week, a federal grand jury returned the indictments, Ross said. The evidence presented to the grand jury, he said, shows that the groups had far-reaching effects in multiple counties in Arkansas.

"The evidence presented to the grand jury that returned the indictments demonstrates that the group was responsible for distributing ... [multi-kilogram] quantities of methamphetamine in places like Searcy, Bald Knob, Judsonia, McRae and Pangburn in White County, also in Augusta and Woodruff County, Helena-West Helena, Phillips County and Conway and Faulkner County," Ross said.

The investigation began in April 2020, as a push for Searcy police to combat growing violent crime connected to a drug distribution organization called the "Gangster Disciples" near Searcy, said Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez.

"I knew coming in we had some issues with crime; one being gang activity and the other being sales of methamphetamines," Hernandez said. "With my title of Searcy Police Chief, I also carry the title of the Central Arkansas Drug Force Commander."

Hernandez said he hopes the operation would serve as a warning to people to keep drugs out of White County.

"We want this to be a lesson to anybody that is maybe considering gang activity in our area or the sales of narcotics in our area that we are taking this very seriously, and if you are considering coming into our area to do this type of criminal activity that you may be on our next list for our next [operation]," Hernandez said.

The 33 defendants are charged with various drug and firearm offenses including conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.

Arrested Thursday were Juan Ahumada, 26, of Searcy; Cory Birdwell, 34, of Searcy; Benjamin Blue, 44, of Searcy; Aaron Cromwell, 29, of Searcy; Kayla Haggins, 26, of Helena-West Helena; Kenny Isom, 32, of McRae; Keith Johnson, 38, of Helena-West Helena; Timothy Johnston, 58, of Searcy; Michael Matthews, 39, of Bald Knob; Anthony Miles, 55, of Judsonia; Donald Patterson, 33, of Helena-West Helena; Cynthia Rainey, 35, of Searcy; John Rayburn, 30, of Searcy; Andre Smith, 21, of Searcy; Nathaniel Stipes, 28, of Judsonia; Marcus Trouten, 35, of Searcy; and Evander Young, 32, of Searcy.

State charges were previously filed against Rodney Bishop, 46, of Judsonia; Dennis Boatman, 29, of Searcy; Albert Cates, 57, of Searcy; Rickey Jones, 34, of Searcy; Branden Priddy, 29, of Searcy; and Keith Williams, 47, of Augusta. All six are now facing federal charges.

Lyron Johnson, 57, of Searcy was arrested earlier on federal charges.

Still at large are Justice Cunningham, 23, of Searcy; Christopher Barefield, 28, of Conway; Athena Delancey, 40, of Augusta; Sigmond Donelson, 47, of Searcy; Christopher Koser, 19, of Judsonia; Earl Lockhart III, 44, of Augusta; Felicia Mason, 25, of Searcy; Roderick Roberson, 43, of Searcy; and Terry White, 26, of Searcy.

According to White County Sheriff Phillip Miller, the county has been a hub of drug trafficking before, but he hopes that these arrests will decrease the amount of drugs in the county.

"White County has been on the bubble many times in the past and currently as where methamphetamines are trafficked and methamphetamines are sold, and today makes a statement to those who are selling the methamphetamines that we're coming after you," Miller said. "This represents months and months of an untold number of man-hours of the dedicated men and women that work in our communities every day trying to rid our community of these crimes."

Defendants arrested Thursday will appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe at 9 a.m. Monday for plea and arraignment, and those already in custody will be scheduled to appear later.

Among the federal agencies taking part in the investigation were the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Department of Homeland Security; and the United States Postal Inspection Service. State agencies included the Arkansas State Police, the Arkansas Highway Police, the Department of Corrections and the Arkansas National Guard.

According to the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of Arkansas, the maximum penalty for the drug charges is 10 years to life in prison, with a $10 million fine.

Miller said he hopes law enforcement in White County would continue working to ensure the safety of the residents.

"Today is not the end of this operation," Miller said. "Today is not the end of what we're going to do."