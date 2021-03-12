At the Post

THURSDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE N/A

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,679,051

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $179,800

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,499,252

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 12:10 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.

Jockey Martin Garcia won two races. He took the sixth race with Sylvia Q ($6.80, $3.40, $2.40), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.46, and the seventh race with Gambler's Fallacy ($6.80, $4.40, $3.40), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.95.

AZERI STAKES

Shedaresthedevil, a finalist for an Eclipse Award as the country's champion 3-year-old filly of 2020, will make her seasonal debut in the $350,000 Azeri Stakes (Grade II) for older fillies and mares Saturday at Oaklawn.

Probable post time for the Azeri, which goes as the fifth of 12 races, is 2:03 p.m. The 1 1/16-mile Azeri is the final major local prep for the $1 million Apple Blossom Handicap (Grade I) on April 17.

Shedaresthedevil will be making her first start since finishing third in her first race against older horses, the $400,000 Spinster Stakes (Grade I) on Oct. 4 at Keeneland. Shedaresthedevil had won her previous three starts, including the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks (Grade I) on Sept. 4 at Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Oaks, which was moved from the spring to the fall last year because of covid-19, is the nation's biggest race for 3-year-old fillies.

Trained by Brad Cox, Shedaresthedevil returned to the work tab Feb. 1 at Oaklawn, then shipped to Fair Grounds because of anticipated winter weather. The daughter of Daredevil recorded four works at Fair Grounds, the last a 5-furlong move in 1:00.20 March 6, before returning to Hot Springs Wednesday.

ESSEX HANDICAP

Silver State is the 2-1 program favorite for the $500,000 Essex Handicap for older horses at 1 1/16 miles Saturday at Oaklawn.

Probable post time for the Essex, which goes as the seventh of 12 races, is 3:08 p.m. The Essex is a major local prep for the $1 million Oaklawn Handicap (Grade II) on April 17.

Trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, Silver State is bidding for his fourth consecutive victory after the son of Hard Spun fell off the Triple Crown trail after a seventh-place finish in the $1 million Louisiana Derby (Grade II) last March at Fair Grounds. Silver State resurfaced last fall and recorded two allowance victories in Kentucky before capturing the $150,000 Fifth Season Stakes by a nose Jan. 23 at Oaklawn in his 2021 debut.

REBEL STAKES

American Pharoah won the Rebel Stakes in 2015 at Oaklawn. Now, the winner of the 2020 American Pharoah Stakes, Get Her Number, will try to do the same in Saturday's $1 million Grade II event.

Get Her Number, who is trained by Southern California-based Peter Miller, will make his 3-year-old debut in the Rebel, a 1 1/16-mile event that is Oaklawn's third of four Kentucky Derby points races. Get Her Number already has something on his resume that seven scheduled Rebel rivals don't -- a Grade I victory. That came in his dirt debut and final start last year, the $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes on Sept. 26 at Santa Anita. The 1 1/16-mile race, renamed in 2018 to honor the 2015 Triple Crown winner, was a Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" event for the $2 million Juvenile (Grade I) on Nov. 6 at Keeneland. A minor physical setback, however, caused Get Her Number to miss the race.

A versatile son of Dialed In, Get Her Number lands in the Rebel off a string of workouts at San Luis Rey Downs north of San Diego.

Information for this report was provided by the Oaklawn media department.