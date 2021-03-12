Sections
Bentonville woman jailed for leaving two children alone

by Tracy Neal | Today at 7:00 a.m.

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville woman told a judge she panicked a year ago when she left her two small children alone to buy groceries because of the covid-19 pandemic.

"I'm profusely sorry for leaving the children alone," Tiffany Linton said. "There had been a lot of things that led up to that, and I do understand the residual impact that it could have had on my kids."

Linton, 39, pleaded guilty last month to endangering the welfare of a minor, and was in court Wednesday for her sentencing.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren sentenced her to 120 days in the Benton County Jail, with 60 days suspended. He denied a request to grant her work release.

"I was stressed out," Linton told Karren. "It was because of the pandemic. I went to the store to stock up on groceries. It was a bad mistake."

She was arrested March 8, 2020. Little Flock police went to the Lost Springs Apartments concerning a call about a found child, according to a probable cause affidavit. The caller told police she found the child walking near a building at the complex.

The boy was described in the affidavit as being dirty with a full diaper.

A man told police the apartment where the boy lived, but no one answered the door. A maintenance worker opened the door for police, according to the affidavit. Police heard a child crying, and found a girl in a crib, according to the affidavit. She was also described in the affidavit as being dirty with a full diaper.

Verity Cameron, deputy prosecutor, said the child found outside was 2 years 0ld and the girl found in the apartment was 1.

Linton arrived at the apartment and told police she had been to the store and had left the children with a babysitter, according to the affidavit.

Karren ordered Linton be placed on probation for six years with Act 346, which means her conviction can be expunged if she successfully completes her sentence.

