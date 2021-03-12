Biden marks 1st virus year: 'We all lost'

WASHINGTON -- One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden used his first prime-time address Thursday to outline his plan to make all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1 and get the country "closer to normal" by the Fourth of July. He offered Americans fresh hope and appealed anew for their help.

Speaking in the White House East Room, Biden announced moves to speed vaccinations, including directing that states lift qualifications for vaccinations by May 1, and expand the number of places and categories of people who can give shots. His aim: Let Americans gather at least in small groups for the Independence Day holiday.

Biden was marking one year since the onset of the pandemic that has killed more than 530,000 Americans and disrupted the lives of countless more.

"While it was different for everyone, we all lost something," Biden said, calling the past year "a collective suffering, a collective sacrifice."

Biden announced that he is deploying an additional 4,000 active-duty troops to support vaccination efforts and will allow more people -- such as medical students, veterinarians and dentists -- to deliver shots. He is also directing more doses toward some 950 community health centers and up to 20,000 retail pharmacies to make it easier for people to get vaccinated closer to their homes.

As supplies of the vaccines continue to increase, Biden announced that he will direct states and territories to make all adults eligible for vaccination by May 1. The U.S. is expecting delivery of enough doses for those 255 million adults by the end of that month, but the process of actually administering those doses will take time.

Even as he offers optimism, Biden made clear that the July 4 timetable requires cooperation from Americans to continue to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and follow federal guidelines meant to slow the spread of the virus in the near term. He also called on them roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated as soon as they're eligible.

This is "not the time to not stick with the rules," Biden said, warning of the potential for backsliding just as the nation is on the cusp of defeating the virus. "I need you, the American people," he added. "I need you. I need every American to do their part."

The speech was made hours after Biden on Thursday signed into law a $1.9 trillion relief package that he said will help defeat the virus, nurse the economy back to health and deliver direct aid to Americans in need.

"This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country," Biden said as he signed the bill in the Oval Office.

The first round of stimulus payments of up to $1,400 could go out this weekend to Americans whose direct deposit bank account information is already on hand at the IRS, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday.

The stimulus law also extends $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefits into early September. Also included are expanded tax credits over the next year for children, child care and family leave -- some of them credits that Democrats have signaled they'd like to make permanent -- plus spending for renters, feeding programs and people's utility bills.

The House gave final congressional approval to the sweeping package by a near party line 220-211 vote Wednesday, seven weeks after Biden entered the White House and four days after the Senate passed the bill. Republicans in both chambers opposed the legislation unanimously, characterizing it as bloated, crammed with liberal policies and heedless of signs the crises are easing.

Democrats have pledged to promote the bill heavily in the coming months, touting it as one of the most significant anti-poverty proposals that Congress has adopted in a generation. Biden, meanwhile, is expected to embark on a cross-country tour to sell the rescue plan to voters, including a trip to Pennsylvania scheduled for Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband are set to deliver the same message out west, although details of the trip are not yet clear.

For now, Biden's signature on the law puts the U.S. government on track to start delivering some of the $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus support, including the stimulus checks. Administration officials have said a large number of Americans could receive their checks before the end of the month since the IRS, which is implementing the program, has delivered such aid in the past.

Other elements of the law may prove much tougher to implement, as the U.S. government must grapple with complex new mandates to deliver it in a tight time frame. That includes some of the changes to unemployment benefits and the new payments to be provided to Americans who have children, meaning it could be weeks or months before some families start to see the full scope of support authorized under the law. The White House said this week that it would authorize an official to oversee stimulus spending across government.

Its passage offered an early economic jolt: Two airline giants, United Airlines and American Airlines, said this week that they would cancel tens of thousands of layoffs as a result of aid they are set to receive under the stimulus law. The Metropolitan Transit Authority of New York, which oversees the city's buses and trains, said the money would help stave off layoffs and other service cuts in the face of a rapidly dwindling budget situation.

Biden originally planned to sign the bill today, but it arrived at the White House more quickly than anticipated.

"We want to move as fast as possible," tweeted chief of staff Ron Klain.

Earlier Thursday, previewing his remarks, Biden said he would "talk about what we've been through as a nation this past year, but more importantly, I'm going to talk about what comes next."

In his remarks, Biden encouraged Americans to remain vigilant despite "virus fatigue" and growing impatience to resume normal activities given the promise of vaccines. Speaking on the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization's declaration of a pandemic, he mourned the dead, but also projected optimism about the future.

But the president also warned that "we may have to reinstate restrictions" if Americans fail to stay vigilant about social distancing and other precautions to help stem the virus.

"Please, we don't want to do that again, we've made so much progress," he said, adding, "This is not the time to let up."

Biden's evening remarks in the East Room are central to a pivotal week for the president as he addressed the defining challenge of his term: shepherding the nation through the twin public health and economic storms brought about by the virus.

"This is a chance for him to really beam into everybody's living rooms and to be both the mourner in chief and to explain how he's leading the country out of this," presidential historian and Rice University professor Douglas Brinkley said before Biden's remarks.

"This is a big moment," Brinkley added. "He's got to win over hearts and minds for people to stay masked and get vaccinated, but also recognize that after the last year, the federal government hasn't forgotten you."

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released initial guidance for how vaccinated people can resume some normal activities. On Wednesday, Congress approved the president's $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan," aimed at easing the economic impact of the virus on tens of millions of people. And the nation was on pace to administer its 100 millionth dose of vaccine.

Almost exactly one year ago, President Donald Trump addressed the nation to mark the WHO's declaration of a global pandemic. He announced travel restrictions and called for Americans to practice good hygiene but displayed little alarm about the forthcoming catastrophe. Trump, it was later revealed, acknowledged that he had been deliberately "playing down" the threat of the virus.

For Biden, the imperative is to strike the correct balance "between optimism and grief," said Princeton history professor and presidential scholar Julian Zelizer.

"Generally, the country likes optimism, and at this particular moment they're desperate for optimism, but you can't risk a 'Mission Accomplished' moment,'" he said, warning against any premature declaration that the threat has been vanquished.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire of The Associated Press; and by Tony Romm, Eli Rosenberg and Jeff Stein of The Washington Post.

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks before signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden signs the "American Rescue Plan" as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Biden signed the $1.9 trillion economic relief package hours before he was set to deliver a prime-time televised address. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, arrive at the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden speaks before signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during a prime-time address from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)