Duke ends season with ACC forfeit

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Duke arrived at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament hoping to make an unprecedented run to extend its long NCAA Tournament streak.

Instead, the Blue Devils abruptly had to pull out of the tournament and end its season due to a positive covid-19 test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.

The ACC announced that the Blue Devils' quarterfinal game against No. 15 Florida State for Thursday night was canceled. And Athletic Director Kevin White said Duke's season is over, ending the Blue Devils' streak of 24 consecutive NCAA appearances that began in 1996.

In a statement, White said the positive test for someone within the program came after Wednesday's win against Louisville, the Blue Devils' second win in as many days in Greensboro. Before this, there had been no positive tests all season for a player or coach, he said.

"Since last March when the pandemic started, we have listened to our medical experts and always put safety at the forefront of any determinations regarding competition," White said. "As a result, this will end our 2020-21 season. We wish every team still playing college basketball good health and the very best during the next few weeks."

The Blue Devils (13-11) failed to live up to their lofty standards.

Duke hadn't missed the NCAA Tournament since the 1994-95 season.

NO. 16 VIRGINIA 72,

SYRACUSE 69

Reece Beekman hit a three-pointer as time expired to help No. 16 Virginia edge Syracuse.

Beekman hadn't hit a shot all day but buried a three-pointer from the right wing off a feed from Kihei Clark as the horn sounded.

That shot helped the top-seeded Cavaliers (18-6) grind out a win after trailing by 11 in the first half while struggling to slow Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim.

Sam Hauser scored 21 points to lead Virginia, which made 4 of 5 three-pointers to close the game in the final 5 1/2 minutes.

Boeheim finished with a career-high 31 points for the eighth-seeded Orange (16-9), a day after he scored 27 points in Syracuse's tournament opener.

GEORGIA TECH 70, MIAMI 66

Jordan Usher scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, including a game-clinching dunk created off a sterling play by Jose Alvarado, and Georgia Tech ended Miami's run in the ACC Tournament.

Miami's Kameron McGusty hit a three-pointer with 32 seconds left to get the Hurricanes (10-17) within two points. Following a Miami foul, Alvarado saved a poor inbounds pass in the backcourt as he flew out of bounds, passing it to teammate Bubba Parham. Parham returned the ball to Alvarado, who found Usher alone for the clinching dunk with 19 seconds left.

The Yellow Jackets (16-8), with seven consecutive wins, solidified their bid to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 11 years.

NORTH CAROLINA 81

NO. 22 VIRGINIA TECH 73

R.J. Davis came off the bench to score 19 points and North Carolina overcame a three-point halftime deficit to defeat No. 22 Virginia Tech.

Armando Bacot added 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for North Carolina (18-9), which outscored the Hokies 49-38 in the second half.

Virginia Tech (15-6) was led by Justyn Mutts and Tyrece Radford, who scored 24 and 20 points, respectively.

OTHER TOURNAMENTS

At the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Mo., MaCio Teague scored 24 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 and second-ranked Baylor (22-1) held on to beat Kansas State 74-68 and avoid what would have been one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Big 12 Tournament. The Wildcats (9-20), who lost their two regular-season games to Baylor by an average of 40 points, never allowed the high-powered Bears to slip away. Freshman Nijel Pack's sixth three-pointer got them within 70-66 with just over a minute to go. ... Avery Johnson III hit the go-ahead bucket for No. 12 Oklahoma State with less than a minute to go, and Sean McNeil's tying three-pointer came a split-second after the final buzzer, allowing the Cowboys to escape with a 72-69 win over No. 10 West Virginia. Anderson and Big 12 player of the year Cade Cunningham had 17 points apiece for the fifth-seeded Cowboys (19-7). Isaac Likekele and Bryce Williams each added 10 points to help the Cowboys reach the semifinal round. Taz Sherman had given West Virginia (19-8) a 69-68 lead with his three-pointer with 1:12 to go, but Johnson answered at the other end for Oklahoma State. ... Kansas picked up 26 points from Ochai Agbaji in a 69-62 victory over Oklahoma. Marcus Garrett added 17 points for Kansas (20-8), which raced out to a 35-15 halftime advantage. Austin Reaves (Cedar Ridge) led the Sooners (15-10) with 19 points and seven rebounds. ... Matt Coleman scored 19 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 1.8 seconds left, and No. 13 Texas rallied in the closing minutes to beat No. 20 Texas Tech. Jase Febres finished with 15 points, Andrew Jones added 11, and Jericho Sims and Kai Jones had 10 apiece for the Longhorns (18-7). Tech (17-10) was paced by 18 from Terrence Shannon.

In the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, Eric Ayala scored 21 points, Aaron Wiggins added 19 and Maryland dominated Michigan State in the second half to take a 68-57 victory. The eighth-seeded Terrapins (16-12) erased a 12-point first-half deficit to lead 34-30 at halftime and scored the first eight points of the second half before the Spartans ended a field-goal drought of nearly 12 minutes spanning both halves. Maryland led by as many as 19 with seven minutes remaining. Malik Hall scored a career-high 19 points and Aaron Henry added 12 and nine rebounds for ninth-seeded Michigan State (15-12). ... Duane Washington Jr. and Justice Sueing each scored 16 points and No. 9 Ohio State fended off Minnesota's late charge to win 79-75. The Buckeyes (19-8) snapped a four-game losing streak. Marcus Carr scored 24 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 18 to lead Minnesota (14-15), which lost for the eighth time in nine games. ... Jacob Young and Ron Harper each scored 13 points and Rutgers limited Indiana to 18 points in the second half in a 61-50 victory. Myles Johnson added 10 points and 13 rebounds for Rutgers (15-10). Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 points to go along with nine rebounds for Indiana (12-15). ... Aleem Ford scored 17 points and Wisconsin held off Penn State 75-74 after holding a 41-31 halftime lead. Brad Davison added 15 points for Wisconsin (17-11). Samuel Sessoms came off the bench to score 18 points and lead Penn State (11-14).

In the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, LJ Figueroa scored a season-high 21 points, Will Richardson had 17 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists and top-seeded Oregon eased into the semifinals with a 91-73 victory over Arizona State. Eugene Omoruyi had 15 points and six rebounds for Oregon (20-5). Alonzo Verge Jr. led Arizona State (11-14) with 28 points and eight rebounds. ... Warith Alatishe had 22 points and 10 rebounds as Oregon State rallied to upset UCLA 83-79 in overtime. UCLA (17-9) led 34-24 at the half. The game was tied at 70 at the end of regulation. Ethan Thompson added 17 for Oregon State (15-12). Jules Bernard scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds for UCLA. ... Evan Mobley scored 13 of his 26 points in the two overtimes and No. 24 Southern California (22-6) outlasted scrappy Utah 91-85. Utah (12-13) hung around after trailing by 10 midway through the second half and rallied to tie the game on Ian Martinez's two free throws with 2.3 seconds left in regulation.

At the Big East Tournament in New York, Dante Harris made two free throws with 4.7 seconds left to cap a perfect game from the line for Georgetown (11-12), and the Hoyas upset No. 14 Villanova 72-71 to reach the semifinals. Harris led the way with 18 points and drew a foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl driving to the basket with 4.7 seconds to go and the Hoyas down one. Harris rattled in the first and swished the second to make Georgetown 23 of 23 from the line, the first time a team has shot 100% on at least 20 attempts in the Big East Tournament. Robinson-Earl led the Wildcats (16-6) with 26 points and Jermaine Samuels added 20. ... Jared Rhoden hit six free throws in overtime to finish with 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, and Seton Hall got past St. John's 77-69 to snap an untimely four-game skid. Sandro Mamukelashvili had 20 points and 11 rebounds in 44 minutes for the fifth-seeded Pirates (14-12). Big East scoring champ Julian Champagnie led St. John's with 16 points on 7-of-21 shooting and nine rebounds. Rasheem Dunn scored 15 for the fourth-seeded Red Storm (16-11). ... With Coach Greg McDermott back on the bench after a one-game suspension, No. 17 Creighton cruised into the semifinals with an 87-56 victory against Butler. The second-seeded Bluejays (19-7) are in the semifinals for the third time since joining the conference in 2013 and first time since 2017. Damien Jefferson scored 11 points in the first eight minutes and Marcus Zegarowski led the Bluejays with 18. Bryce Nze had 21 points to lead No. 10 seed Butler (10-15). ... UConn raced out to a 23-point halftime advantage to eliminate DePaul. Tyrese Martin scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds for the Huskies. R.J. Cote and Adama Sanogo also scored 14 points for UConn (15-6). DePaul (5-14) was led by Javon Freeman-Liberty's 19 points.

Duke players gather prior to the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Duke has pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and ended its season after a positive coronavirus test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing. The ACC announced that the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal game with Florida State scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches the action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)