LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas faces Missouri in SEC Tournament

11:45, 1H — Justin Smith turns the ball over attempting a dribble handoff for Moses Moody and Xavier Pinson winds up with a dunk on the other end. Missouri leads 14-9 at the under-12 media timeout. The Razorbacks have been sloppy. Each team has four turnovers so far.

Arkansas is 3 of 11 from the floor and Missouri is 5 of 12.

12:19, 1H — Tough whistle on Jalen Tate. He picks up his second foul on what looked like a clean block on Mitchell Smith. Desi Sills checks in for him, and Missouri pushes its lead to 12-9.

13:16, 1H — Justin Smith drove from the left short corner into the lane then kicked out to JD Notae for a right-wing three-ball. Razorbacks down 10-9.

13:40, 1H — Jalen Tate missed a contested midrange jumper from the right short corner, Missouri rebounded then there was some confusion defensively for Arkansas and Mark Smith got to the rim in transition and drew a foul. Tigers up 10-6 after a split at the foul line.

14:16, 1H — Justin Smith drove the lane and drew a foul, then hit both free throws to tie the game at 6-6. Drew Buggs hit a three-pointer for Missouri on the other end. The Tigers are up 9-6.

15:32, 1H — Moses Moody hits a midrange jumper off the bounce moving to his left. Arkansas trails 6-4. Justin Smith had a floater on the following possession that would have tied the game spin out. It is a 6-4 game at the first media timeout of the night. The teams have combined for six turnovers.

17:37, 1H — Sloppy start on both ends for both teams. The teams combined for five turnovers in the first two and a half minutes of the game. Jalen Tate opened the scoring for Arkansas with a floater in the lane. Jeremiah Tilmon then scores over Connor Vanover and Missouri leads 6-2.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Davonte Davis, Justin Smith and Connor Vanover.

Freshman forward Jaylin Williams is in uniform and was on the floor for warmups for 2-seed Arkansas, but will not play, Eric Musselman said. Williams' status the rest of the weekend is unclear. Expect to see Ethan Henderson at times in this game.

The Razorbacks enter their first game in the SEC Tournament winners of 11 consecutive SEC games dating back to Jan. 20. Arkansas split the season series with Missouri, with each team winning on the other's home floor.

Smith did not play in the teams’ first meeting but finished with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in Columbia, Mo., in the Razorbacks’ overtime win. He is 28 of 36 from the floor in the second halves of the last six games.

Moody is coming off being named SEC freshman of the year by the league’s coaches and newcomer of the year by The Associated Press on Tuesday. He scored 20-plus points in three of Arkansas’ last four games to close the regular season, including 28 in back-to-back games.

This is the Razorbacks’ first meeting with the Tigers in the SEC Tournament. The winner of this game will play Saturday at 2 p.m. against LSU or Ole Miss. The game will air on ESPN.

Missouri’s starters: Xavier Pinson, Dru Smith, Mark Smith, Kobe Brown and Jeremiah Tilmon.

Tilmon did not play in 7-seed Missouri’s home loss to Arkansas last month due to a death in his family. He recorded a monster double-double in Fayetteville in January. Tilmon scored 10 points and added six rebounds in last night’s win over Georgia.

He is averaging 11 points since his two-game absence.

Pinson is the head of the snake for Missouri. He scored a game-high 17 points against the Bulldogs on Thursday and has scored 23 points in each game against Arkansas this season on 6 of 12 from three-point range.

Keep an eye on the Smiths’ turnover numbers in this game. Dru Smith has committed six turnovers in each matchup with the Razorbacks this year, and Mark Smith had a career-high eight in the game in Fayetteville. Dru Smith leads the Tigers in scoring, assists and steals per game.