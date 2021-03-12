FRIDAY, MARCH 12: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We'll be posting these roundups in English and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

Here are this week’s five important things to know about the coronavirus.

• Arkansas has recorded 326,040 confirmed and probable cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data available March 12. State health officials have reported 5,410 covid-19 deaths and 317,465 recoveries. Officials also reported that Arkansas has given 789,794 doses of the covid-19 vaccine.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson on March 8 opened vaccine eligibility to the entirety of category 1-B, which includes essential government workers, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, grocery store and meal delivery service employees and manufacturing, public transportation, and postal and package delivery staff, among others.

• Information added to the Health Department's online covid-19 dashboard on March 6 provides the first statewide look at vaccination rates among whites and minority groups. As of March 12, nearly 76% of vaccinations given were to white people, 11% went to people whose race was unknown, 9.4% to Black people and 0.1% to Pacific Islanders and Native Hawaiians. Just over 2% of those vaccinated were Hispanic.

• The head of an association representing Arkansas nursing homes praised on March 10 the release of federal rules allowing expanded visitation at such facilities and greater contact between visitors and vaccinated residents. The latest rules call for facility-wide testing once a new case is discovered and suspended visitation. If the testing doesn't turn up cases in areas beyond where the initial one was found, visitation can resume in those other areas.

• Almost a year after Arkansas' first coronavirus case was identified, the spread of the virus in the state continued to show signs of slowing last week. Already at its lowest level since early July, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell for the second day in a row on March 10.

