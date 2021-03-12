Sections
House committee advances 2 education bills

Measures help DACA recipients become teachers, allow bilingual programs by Rachel Herzog | Today at 4:38 a.m.
Rep. Megan Godfrey, D-Springdale, talks with DACA teachers at the Capitol Building on Thursday, March 11, 2021 after a press conference celebrating the success of House Bill 1451, a bill that allows dual immersion or bilingual programs in K-12 public schools, and House Bill 1594, a bill to amend the laws concerning teaching licenses. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/312daca/..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Two bills that advocates say would expand educational opportunity for immigrants and Hispanic people in Arkansas were advanced by a state House committee on Thursday.

House Bill 1594 by Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, allows the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education to grant a teaching license to beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, or DACA, to would-be educators who fulfill the requirements to teach in the state.

House Bill 1451 by Rep. Megan Godfrey, D-Springdale, permits public schools in the state to adopt a bilingual or dual-language immersion program, something currently prohibited under state law.

There are about 4,500 active DACA recipients living in Arkansas. For aspiring teachers such as Maria Colorado, that status makes her unable to get the job she wants despite completing her education, tests and student teaching.

[RELATED: See complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature at arkansasonline.com/legislature]

"I did all of that. Now the only thing that's in my way is the language in the law," Colorado told the House Education Committee on Thursday. "I just want the opportunity to be able to apply for teaching jobs."

Judith Yanez, RootED Northwest Arkansas, a group that aims to help all parents understand and engage in their children's education system, said bilingual and dual-immersion education options are in demand and beneficial for students.

"We believe in a parent's right to choose the right environment for their child, and especially that they are able to have options. Bilingual education is an option that parents want," Yanez said. "This is a primary reason parents see

[GALLERY: Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/312daca]k other options to support their child's educational needs and social-emotional growth."

About 4,480 active DACA recipients lived in Arkansas as of March 202o, according to the American Immigrant Council. Nearly 5,500 people in the Natural State have been beneficiaries of the program since 2012.

The committee approved both measures in voice votes Thursday. They now head to the House floor for consideration.

