In remembrance

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette lost a member of its family this week with the death of its former president, Paul Smith, at the age of 76. Conrad Shumadine of Norfolk, Va., was the attorney for the Arkansas Democrat during the Arkansas Gazette lawsuit in 1984-1986 and the acquisition of the Gazette assets in 1991. He worked closely with Paul and sent this note.

Re "Paul Smith, noted figure in newspaper's history, dies at 76": Thank you to Walter Hussman Jr. for sending me the wonderful tribute by Bill Bowden. Everything in the article is true.

Anyone who met Paul would quickly realize they were meeting a special person who combined extraordinary ability with rock-ribbed integrity. No matter how dire the situation, and when I worked with him there were many very dire situations, Paul was always an optimist and continued to make the best out of whatever problem he addressed.

You learn something about a person's character when you work together not knowing whether you will succeed or face abject failure. Paul dealt with this on a daily basis and never lost either his optimism or the ability to adapt.

In light of the enormous success, it is easy to look back on those times and forget how difficult they were. What I remember is that Paul never ignored reality, but he also never failed to respond to every challenge with marvelous judgment.

No one could work with Paul without appreciating the quality of his character and his commitment to his faith. Working with him enriched my life, as I am sure it did for everyone who had that opportunity.

Conrad Shumadine