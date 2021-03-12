• Lora Reinbold, a Republican state senator from Eagle River, Alaska, accused of refusing to follow measures to prevent the spread of covid-19, including wearing a face shield instead of a mandatory mask at the Capitol in Juneau, is facing restricted access until she becomes "fully compliant" with Senate rules.

• Garry Brodersen, 66, a former high school chemistry teacher from Carpentersville, Ill., was convicted of reckless conduct for injuring a student by pouring liquid nitrogen on the youth's chest and groin during a class science demonstration in 2018.

• Ed Lyman, a specialist at Hawaii's Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, said an emaciated young humpback whale swimming off Maui now has a better chance of survival after a team of divers freed it of about 100 feet of line entangled in its mouth and flipper.

• Nancy Burton of Redding, Conn., an environmental activist and nuclear power critic, denied that her goats were being mistreated after officials seized more than 60 animals from her property after getting complaints about their care and health.

• Larry Rice, a St. Louis church pastor, said a 400-pound bronze statue that depicts Jesus as a homeless man sleeping on a bench has been found in East St. Louis, Ill., cut into pieces, after it had been stolen from in front of a closed downtown homeless shelter.

• Janaina Nascimento, 38, of Hollywood, Fla., convicted of selling counterfeit medical supplies that made it into the operating room of a Kentucky hospital during a brain surgery, was sentenced to six months in prison, prosecutors said.

• Regine McCracken, accused of speeding and being on her phone talking on FaceTime when her vehicle struck two pedestrians in Columbia, Mo., pleaded guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter after one of the victims died and faces up to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.

• LaTana Williams, police chief in Calhoun City, Miss., accused of submitting time sheets claiming to be on the clock as police chief while she was actually working a second job, was charged with embezzlement, state auditors said.

• Ali Elmezayen, 45, convicted of drowning two of his sons and trying to kill his ex-wife by driving them off a Los Angeles wharf to collect an insurance payout, was sentenced to 212 years in prison by a federal judge who denounced the act as an "evil and diabolical scheme."