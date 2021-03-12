LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at Louisiana Tech Game 1

Arkansas 3, Louisiana Tech 0 — End 4th Inning

Peyton Pallette worked out of some more trouble in the fourth inning. He walked Steele Netterville with one out and gave up a single in the next at-bat to Philip Matulia.

But they were stranded when Pallette struck out Manny Garcia with a really good two-strike changeup, and Ben Brantley flied out to right field.

Pallette has six strikeouts now. He has thrown 67 pitches, so he might only have about one more inning to go. He could pitch into the sixth if he can work quickly in the fifth.

Arkansas 3, Louisiana Tech 0 — Middle 4th Inning

Jonathan Fincher bounced back to strike out Casey Opitz (looking at 2-2) and Cullen Smith (swinging at 3-2). Brady Slavens stole second base with two outs and advanced to third on a wild pitch, but was stranded there when Jalen Battles swung through a 3-2 pitch.

Arkansas made Fincher throw a lot of pitches in that inning. His pitch count is now at 57.

Arkansas 3, Louisiana Tech 0 — Top 4th Inning

Cayden Wallace doubled on the pitch after Matt Goodheart's homer, and Wallace scored on a Brady Slavens single. There are still no outs in the inning.

The Razorbacks seem to have solved Louisiana Tech lefty Jonathan Fincher the second time through the order.

Arkansas 2, Louisiana Tech 0 — Top 4th Inning

Matt Goodheart's two-run home run has given the Razorbacks the lead with no outs in the fourth. Christian Franklin reached on an error.

Goodheart crushed the ball to right-center field, over the 350-foot mark.

That is the first hit for either team.

Arkansas 0, Louisiana Tech 0 — End 3rd Inning

Peyton Pallette has worked around a leadoff base runner in each inning. In the third it was catcher Jorge Corona, who reached on a throwing error by Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles. Battles' throw was low and Brady Slavens couldn't pick it cleanly off the turf.

Pallette struck out a couple of hitters in the inning, one looking and one swinging. The inning ended when two-hole hitter Hunter Wells grounded out to Robert Moore at shortstop. Moore bobbled the ball on the hop, but was able to get Wells out in plenty of time.

Arkansas 0, Louisiana Tech 0 — Middle 3rd Inning

Jalen Battles reached with a leadoff walk, but he was thrown out trying to steal second base to end the inning. The Razorbacks are having a lot of trouble getting anything going against Jonathan Fincher. These have been pretty easy innings for him.

Arkansas 0, Louisiana Tech 0 — End 2nd Inning

Peyton Pallette settled down in the second inning and struck out a couple of Louisiana Tech hitters. The inning ended when Ben Brantley flied out to left field.

Pallette has issued a couple of free bases to lead off both innings, though. He hit Steele Netterville with a pitch to start the second.

It's worth noting that there are only three umpires on the field tonight. That is common for Louisiana Tech's home games.

The home plate umpire, Shawn Arthur, has worked all of the Bulldogs' home games this year.

Arkansas 0, Louisiana Tech 0 — Middle 2nd Inning

Jonathan Fincher has been as good as advertised early on. He struck out Brady Slavens and Cullen Smith, and got Casey Opitz to pop up in foul ground for a pretty easy looking second inning.

Fincher has thrown 26 pitches, including 18 for strikes.

Arkansas 0, Louisiana Tech 0 — End 1st Inning

Arkansas starter Peyton Pallette threw seven straight balls to start the game, but got out of the first with some great defense by Robert Moore.

Moore made a great turn at second on a 5-4-3 double play to erase the leadoff walk, and then positioned himself well on a Parker Bates line out to end the inning. Moore was playing on the grass, a few feet off the dirt.

After walking Taylor Young in four pitches to start the inning, Pallette went to 3-0 against Hunter Wells. A few of the balls looked like they could have been strikes, but it appears this is a tight zone from home plate umpire Shawn Arthur.

Pallette didn't get the corners with a tight zone last week. It'll be interesting to see if he can keep his pitch count lower against a more aggressive hitting team from Louisiana Tech.

Arkansas 0, Louisiana Tech 0 — Middle 1st Inning

Matt Goodheart walked on a 3-2 pitch with two outs, but the Razorbacks couldn't do anything else offensively in the first inning.

Robert Moore was out trying to bunt down the first-base line, and Christian Franklin and Cayden Wallace had pop ups to the infield.

There is a loud, enthusiastic crowd in Ruston.

Pregame

Top-ranked Arkansas puts its undefeated record on the line at Louisiana Tech tonight.

The Razorbacks (10-0) and Bulldogs (8-3) are scheduled to throw a first pitch just after 6 p.m.

Arkansas right hander Peyton Pallette (1-0, 1.35 ERA) will go up against Louisiana Tech left hander Jonathan Fincher (2-0, 1.20 ERA). Both are high strikeout pitchers. Pallette has struck out 26 through 13 1/3 innings, and Fincher has struck out 22 through 15 innings.

These two teams compare quite well, statistically. The big difference is the strength of schedule. Arkansas' SOS is 16th this year, compared to Louisiana Tech at 77th.

The weather should be good for the game. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to begin the game and should fall into the 60s by the end of the night.

Arkansas will keep most of the same lineup as its last several games. The big roster note is that Braydon Webb will play in left field. Webb is 1 for 18 this season, but Dave Van Horn said earlier in the week that he liked Webb, a right hander, against the lefty pitcher. Webb is also one of the Razorbacks' best defenders.