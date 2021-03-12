Magnolia's streak at 54 despite test

MORRILTON -- Magnolia kept its historic streak intact Thursday -- barely.

Sophomore guard Denevion Tell hit a twisting, go-ahead layup with 36 seconds left as the Panthers battled back from a fourth-quarter deficit for a 61-58 comeback victory over Berryville in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament at Devil Dog Arena.

Junior guard Derrian Ford had 21 points, classmate Colby Garland ended with 19 and Tell tallied 11 to lead the Panthers (23-0), whose 54-game winning streak dates back to the 2018-19 season and is second only to the 60-game runs made by West Memphis (1980-81) and Stephens (1998-99) for the longest in state history.

The Panthers had to scratch and fight their way past the Bobcats, who played the two-time defending Class 4A champions about as well as anyone has during their lengthy streak.

The Bobcats led for the majority of the game, took a 47-40 cushion into the fourth quarter and held a 58-55 advantage with 1:24 left after a three-pointer from sophomore guard Jake Wilson. Magnolia, which turned to its full-court press to get back into the game, didn't give up another point and breathed a sigh of relief when a potential game-tying three-pointer from Berryville senior forward J.D. Smith fell short at the buzzer.

"We got challenged at Star City; Monticello challenged us; and those games with Watson Chapel were tough," Magnolia Coach Ben Lindsey said. "The same thing kind of happened last year against Brookland [in the state tournament].

"We didn't shoot it well [Thursday], but the guys don't quit."

Junior big man Weston Teague dominated on both ends of the floor for Berryville (22-7). The 6-8 forward had 20 points, 18 rebounds and 10 blocks despite battling foul trouble. Senior guard Landon Chester was also effective with 16 points, and Wilson finished with 15 points, 13 of which came in the second half.

There were 10 lead changes in the fourth quarter, with Tell's three-point play with 6:37 left giving Magnolia a 48-47 advantage -- its first since midway through the first quarter. Wilson's three-pointer later put the Bobcats ahead before Tell came away with a steal and conversion to put the Panthers up 59-58.

Junior guard Adrien Walker, who ended with 10 points for the Panthers, later added a pair of free throws to finish the scoring.

MORRILTON 72,

MONTICELLO 69

The Devils Dogs are headed to the semifinals after withstanding some tight moments in the fourth quarter.

Morrilton (19-6) led 69-58 with a minute left, but Monticello (16-7) went on an 11-2 run to pull within 71-69. Senior guard Brock Hendrix hit one of two foul shots to push the Devils Dogs' lead to three before Monticello freshman guard Brooks Bowman missed wide on a three-point attempt at the horn.

Senior guard Devin Foster scored 30 points and junior forward Joseph Pinion had all 16 of his points in the first half for Morrilton, which held the lead for the final 28:03 of the game.

But the look on Devil Dogs Coach Keith Zackery's face afterward wasn't joyful.

"We got relaxed and started rushing things," Zackery said. "When we took our time and ran our offense, we got what we wanted. [Monticello] is just as quick or quicker than we are, and they made us play how they wanted to play. My guys kept trying to hit the home run, and I kept telling them to get the single, get the single.

"Survive and advance, though. That's all you can do."

Senior forward Nick Smith scored 28 points for the Billies, who jumped out to a 7-0 lead but lost that advantage by the 3:57 mark of the first quarter. Senior guard K.J. Burks added 23 points for Monticello. It was his three-pointer with six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter that made it a one-score game.

"Sixteen- and 17-year-old kids," Zackery said of his team. "You just never know sometimes. But they'll learn. They're a good group. We live to see another day."