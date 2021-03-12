Man, 40, arrested in killing outside Little Rock hospital, police say

A 40-year-old man accused in the fatal shooting of a man who was left in the parking lot of a Little Rock hospital in February has been arrested, police said.

Kevin Hamilton Jr., who was named Thursday as a suspect in the killing of 47-year-old Brian Britt, was taken into custody in Mayflower, Little Rock police said in a Twitter post on Friday.

On Feb. 10, officers responded to a call at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, where Britt was found suffering from gunshot wounds near the emergency entrance, Sgt. Eric Barnes said at the time. Britt, who was from Conway, died as a result of his injuries.

Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots in the parking lot and saw a body removed from a red pickup, Barnes said.

Hamilton was booked into Pulaski County jail on one count of first-degree murder and one count of possession of firearms by certain persons, where he remained Friday morning with no bond listed, an online inmate roster shows.