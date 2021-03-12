March 12, 2021: This week in Arkansas news

Here are the top stories from the Democrat-Gazette this week.

All groups in Phase 1-B now eligible for vaccine

After disappointing turnouts at mass vaccination clinics over the weekend, Arkansas is expanding access to covid-19 vaccines to all remaining categories in Phase 1-B of the state's inoculation road map, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in a news conference Monday morning.

Governor signs near-total abortion ban into law

Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed Senate Bill 6 on Tuesday, enacting a near-total ban on abortions in Arkansas and prompting immediate promises of a legal challenge by abortion-rights groups seeking to block the law from taking effect.

UA music professor wins Grammy

Jeffrey Murdock, a music professor at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, has won the 2021 Grammy Music Educator award.

Hospital covid-19 cases dip under 300 for first time since summer; governor recalls ‘our 3/11’

A year after the first covid-19 patient in Arkansas was diagnosed, the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus fell below 300 Thursday, for the first time since July 3.

Transgender-restriction bills move ahead in state

A bill aimed at deterring Arkansas' schools from allowing transgender athletes to participate in girls' and women's sports won the approval of the Arkansas Senate on Wednesday.

On the other side of the state Capitol, the Arkansas House of Representatives approved a bill that would ban gender transition treatment, which can include sex reassignment surgery and hormone therapy, for minors.