Moody in line to hit the lottery

Moses Moody is projected to be the first University of Arkansas basketball player picked in the NBA Draft after his freshman season with the Razorbacks.

Moody's bio page in Arkansas' notes includes 15 different projections that all have him going in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, with a high spot of seven and low of 14.

Previously the earliest the Razorbacks have had players drafted are five after their sophomore seasons -- Joe Johnson (10th overall to Boston in 2001), Patrick Beverley (42nd to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009), Bobby Portis (22nd to Chicago in 2015), Daniel Gafford (38th to Chicago in 2019) and Isaiah Joe (49th to Philadelphia in 2020).

Moody, a 6-6 guard from Little Rock, has more than lived up to expectations as he's averaging 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists while starting all 26 games this season.

Coaches and media voted Moody an All-SEC first-team player and the top newcomer and freshman in the conference.

Despite the high projections, Moody said he's focused on trying to help Arkansas win the SEC Tournament, not on where he'll go in the NBA Draft.

"Right now, given the tournament's coming up, we've just got to lock in and focus on bringing home the goal [of a championship], you could say," Moody said. "I've just got the tunnel vision focused on that."

Moody has played especially well over the past four games, averaging 24.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He's had just two turnovers in 145 minutes over that span.

"Coach [Eric Musselman] has been preaching that all year, so that's something I've specifically been focused on," Moody said of taking care of the ball. "Just trying to get a shot on goal every possession, that's what Coach always says.

"So just really buying into his coaching philosophy."

Williams update

There was no response from Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman or a team spokesman Thursday about the availability of 6-10 freshman forward Jaylin Williams for the Razorbacks' first SEC Tournament game tonight.

Williams, who had become a key part of the rotation, didn't dress out and wasn't on the bench for Arkansas' games last week at South Carolina and against Texas A&M for an undisclosed reason.

When Arkansas freshman guard Moses Moody spoke to the media Tuesday, he initially indicated Williams wouldn't play in the SEC Tournament. Moody then quickly added, "I'm actually not sure about J-Will's situation."

Williams is averaging 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds on the season, but in his last four games those averages were 7.2 and 6.5.

Appleby off bench

Florida point guard Tyree Appleby, a junior from Jacksonville, started 14 consecutive games before coming off the bench in the Gators' 69-63 victory over Vanderbilt on Thursday.

Appleby and Scottie Lewis began the game on the bench after both were late for the Gators' morning shoot-around.

"Absolutely disappointing," Florida Coach Mike White said in his postgame news conference. "It's unacceptable in this program. We're not doing that here ... but we've got really good guys, and they responded well."

Appleby played 23 minutes off the bench and had 12 points and four assists. He hit two free throws with 12 seconds left to put Florida ahead 68-63. Lewis scored just one point in 16 minutes.

Good on all 25

Vanderbilt sophomore guard Scotty Pippen Jr. -- the son of former NBA and University of Central Arkansas star Scottie Pippen -- hit 25 of 25 free throws in the Commodores' two SEC Tournament games. He was 15 for 15 against Texas A&M on Wednesday night in Vanderbilt's 79-68 victory, then went 10 of 10 against Florida.

Coach of year

Eric Musselman has led Arkansas (21-5, 13-4) to 11 consecutive victories and a No. 8 ranking in The Associated Press poll -- the Razorbacks' highest since 1995 -- but he finished second in the AP voting for SEC coach of the year to Alabama's Nate Oats.

Oats, who has led Alabama (21-6, 16-2) to a No. 6 ranking and its first SEC regular-season championship since 2002, received 12 of 14 votes for coach of the year from the AP's panel that voted on conference honors. Musselman got the other two votes.

SEC coaches also selected Oats as the conference coach of the year, though the voting numbers weren't announced.

Musselman said Tuesday he wasn't upset about not being SEC coach of the year.

"The only coach of the year award that I'm really pissed off about is when I lost out to Gregg Popovich because there was a large bonus," Musselman said. "A large bonus."

Musselman's first season as an NBA coach with Golden State in 2002-03, he finished second in the coach of the year voting to San Antonio's Popovich.

'So that one I'm mad about," Musselman said. "It still irks at me because a lot of money was left on the table, man.

"This one, not so much. I'm more worried about our player awards. I'm 57. I don't really need them."

Musselman also brought up finishing second to Nick Nurse for G-League coach of the year for the 2010-11 season.

"The other one that irked me was Nick Nurse, because I actually had a bet with four or five different NBA [general managers] before the G-League season started that I was going to win G-League coach of the year, some of the guys that are buddies of mine or I worked with," Musselman said. "I lost out to Nick. I don't know how."

Nurse, who is now Toronto's coach and led the Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship, led the Iowa Energy to a 37-13 record when he was named the G-League's coach of the year. Musselman led Reno to a 34-16 record.

Tournament time

Arkansas senior forward Justin Smith will play in his first SEC Tournament game tonight, but he played in the Big Ten Tournament for Indiana the previous three years.

"In the tournament everybody's on an equal, level playing field and anything can happen," Smith sid. "So everybody has this mentality of everybody has nothing to lose, so they might as well go out and play as hard as they can and as well as they possibly can.

"You're going to get everybody's best shot regardless of who's on the floor or any other situation."