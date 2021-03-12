Northside overcomes bumpy start to oust Har-Ber

FAYETTEVILLE -- Even top-rated teams on occasion need time to adjust to the big stage of the state tournament.

Fort Smith Northside did just that Thursday by overcoming a sluggish start to defeat Springdale Har-Ber 62-50 in the Class 6A state tournament at Bulldog Arena. The Lady Bears improved to 24-2 overall and advanced to Saturday's semifinal game at 10 a.m.

McDonald's All-American and University of Arkansas signee Jersey Wolfenbarger finished with 16 points after she managed 6 in the first half on 4 free throws and a basket inside with 43.5 seconds left before halftime. Khassidy Warr and Tracey Bershers scored each 15 points for Northside.

Pacious McDaniel scored 16 points and Galatia Andrew 15 for Har-Ber, which led 13-12 in the second quarter over the No. 1 seed from the 6A-Central. Har-Ber (13-13) played again without Caylan Koons, a top scoring guard who hyperextended her left elbow in a game against Bentonville in the 6A-West semifinals.

"You've got to give Har-Ber a lot of credit," Northside Coach Rickey Smith said. "They played well. They frustrated us."

Northside received a boost from Warr, a junior who made her first start in place of Jaylin Ford, who was sick and did not play Thursday. Warr was especially effective in the first half when she scored 10 of her 15 points.

"[Warr] was outstanding in her first start," Smith said. "I asked her before to be in the starting lineup, but she likes coming off the bench. We had no choice but to put her in the starting lineup with Jaylin out, and she did a great job."

Wolfenbarger and Bershers began to pile up points in the second half after Warr provided most of the offense in the first half. Wolfenbarger hit a turnaround, fall-away jumper before making consecutive free throws to put Northside ahead 32-19 in the third quarter. Bershers scored 10 consecutive points to increase the Northside lead to 59-44 in the fourth quarter.

Wolfenbarger attributed Northside's slow start to rustiness, first-game jitters and to a vocal student section from Har-Ber that voiced its support for the Lady Wildcats from start to finish.

"It was like a home game for them, and we kind of struggled with the nerves and the excitement that comes along with it," Wolfenbarger said. "But we calmed down and started taking it play by play rather than seeing it as 32 minutes."

Har-Ber pulled within 10 points in the second half before Northside pulled away.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 47,

BENTONVILLE 40

Kalina Foster and Arin Freeman combined for five three-pointers in the first quarter to set an early tone, then North Little Rock's defense took care of the rest.

Foster drilled three shots from well beyond the arc -- two in front of the Bentonville bench -- and Freeman hit two more as the Lady Charging Wildcats (19-8) jumped out to a 15-8 lead, and they never relinquished it.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlVCh3N2Wq8]

Bentonville (18-5) didn't help its cause by going almost 11 minutes without a bucket, including the entire second quarter, but managed to stay close as North Little Rock's offense slowed down as well. When Samantha Rhuda scored inside with 5:37 remaining in the third quarter, the Lady Tigers drew within 29-23.

North Little Rock stretched its lead to 37-25 on Destine Duckworth's putback with 2:49 left in the third quarter, and Bentonville couldn't get any closer than 45-40 on Gracie Eaves' three-pointer with 12 seconds remaining.

Foster finished with five three-pointers and 16 points to lead North Little Rock, followed by Freeman with 13 and Duckworth with 11. Jada Brown led Bentonville with 16 before she fouled out in the final minute, while Rhuda added 10.

The loss was Bentonville's second in a row to end the season. The Lady Tigers played the final five games without 6-6 senior and Baylor signee Maryam Dauda, who was injured in a practice.