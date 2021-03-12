Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Springdale

• Michael Dunn, 33, of 1411 Shibley Road in Van Buren was arrested Wednesday in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property. Dunn was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Isidro Barbosa, 19, of 2504 Trudi Place in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of a controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Barbosa was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Michael Eubanks, 25, of 1101 Christian Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of firearm by certain persons. Eubanks was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jesus Martinez, 20, of 849 Fairfax Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual indecency with a child and sexual assault. Martinez was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Joseph Rodriguez-Berdecia, 33, of 503 Crystal St. in Lowell, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape, sexual assault and domestic battering. Rodriguez-Berdecia was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Fernando Cordova-Ibarra, 19, of 403 Village Lane in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery. Cordova-Ibarra was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.