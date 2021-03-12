BASKETBALL

NBA fines Leonard $50,000

The NBA has fined Meyers Leonard $50,000, the maximum allowed by league policy, and suspended him from using all Miami Heat facilities and activities for one week in response to his use of an anti-Semitic term. Commissioner Adam Silver, in announcing those sanctions Thursday, also said that he believes Leonard "is genuinely remorseful" for using the slur. Leonard will also be required by the league to participate in a cultural diversity program. He has already met with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, a prominent Jewish organization that works to stop extremism and delivers anti-bias education. "We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league -- equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect -- at all times moving forward," Silver said.

FOOTBALL

Kansas names interim coach

Emmett Jones was picked as the interim football coach at Kansas on Thursday as the beleaguered school searches for a new athletic director and head football coach after a scandal-plagued week. Jones is entering his third season with the Jayhawks, serving first as the wide receivers coach and most recently as the passing game coordinator. He also has coached at Texas Tech along with several high schools in Texas. Interim Athletic Director Kurt Watson also interviewed current defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach Joshua Eargle and offensive coordinator Mike DeBord, who had been handling day-to-day duties the past week. The mess began last week with the release of two reviews by LSU conducted by separate law firms into coach Les Miles, who had been accused by two women of making sexual advances while leading the Tigers. Miles was fired Monday, and athletic director Jeff Long was fired Wednesday.

Bills re-sign linebacker

The Buffalo Bills re-signed linebacker Matt Milano to a four-year contract on Thursday, less than a week before the starter was eligible to become a free agent. The signing comes a day after the Bills freed up more than $14.4 million in space under the salary cap by releasing receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. Milano had been preparing to test free agency, which opens Wednesday, after believing the Bills wouldn't be able to match the offers he anticipated attracting on the open market.

Ingram, Texans reach deal

Running back Mark Ingram has agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The addition of Ingram gives Houston's running game a boost after the Texans averaged the second-fewest yards rushing a game last season that included a weak year from David Johnson. Ingram, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2009, spent the last two seasons with the Ravens. The 31-year-old Ingram ran for 1,018 yards in 2019 but managed just 299 yards rushing last season when he missed five games with an ankle injury and slipped to third string. Ingram spent his first eight seasons with the Saints.

Koo to remain with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed kicker Younghoe Koo and three other exclusive rights free agents. The Falcons also announced Thursday they have re-signed cornerback Tyler Hall, wide receiver Christian Blake and defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner. Koo earned Pro Bowl honors and was a highlight of a 4-12 season. He made 37 of 39 field-goal attempts, including each of his eight kicks from 50 yards or longer.

Bears' kicker gets 5-year deal

The Chicago Bears rewarded kicker Cairo Santos for a club-record season by agreeing to a five-year, $16 million contract, a person familiar with the situation said Thursday. The contract is voidable to a three-year deal at $11 million maximum. Santos took advantage of his opportunity after Eddy Pineiro injured his groin in August, making 30 of 32 field goals and 36 of 37 extra points. He set a franchise record for consecutive field goals made and gave the Bears the stability they'd been seeking since they cut Robbie Gould before the 2016 season.

HOCKEY

Blues sign goalie

Jordan Binnington signed a six-year, $36 million contract extension with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night, less than two years after backstopping them to their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history. The 27-year-old Binnington is in his third season in St. Louis and played a key role in the Blues making a run from last place in the standings to winning the championship in the 2018-19 season. He won his first career start in January 2019 and finished the season with a 24-5-1 record. Binnington proceeded to become the NHL's first rookie goalie to win each of the Cup-winning team's 16 playoff games.

TENNIS

Federer ousted at Qatar

Roger Federer failed to convert a match point before losing 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Qatar Open quarterfinals on Thursday, his second match back on tour after a 13-month injury layoff. Basilashvili saved a match point at 5-4 in the deciding set and then broke Federer's serve in the next game. It was a second consecutive grueling three-setter for Federer after his win Wednesday over Dan Evans took nearly 21/2 hours. The 39-year-old Federer was playing in his first tournament since the 2020 Australian Open following knee surgery.