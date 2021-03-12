OPINION | WALLY HALL: Notae helps Arkansas survive, advance in SEC Tournament

Thanks to J.D. Notae the Arkansas Razorbacks survived and advanced in the SEC Tournament.

The senior transfer came off the bench and scored 27 points as the No. 8 Hogs eased by Missouri 70-64.

The Razorbacks led by 10 with 2:58 to play, but the Tigers cut it 63-60 with 1:49 to play. With 1:16 to play, Notae hit a looping lay up as the shot clock went off. Then the Razorbacks made six of their final eight free throws.

It was not a good night for first-team All-SEC freshman Moses Moody, who was held to five points on just six shots. But Notae took up the slack, hitting nine of 16 from the floor, including four of seven behind the arc.

He was 38 percent of Arkansas’ offense.

Arkansas trailed by 10 in the first half after a slow start, but head coach Eric Musselman then made the decision to go with a smaller, quicker and more athletic lineup. The Razorbacks trailed by just one at the half.

Arkansas and Missouri split during the regular season.

Justin Smith, another transfer, had 16 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Devo Davis added 11 points and had six rebounds and four assists.

Arkansas next plays at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the Ole Miss-LSU game.