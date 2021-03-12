Pine Bluff area religious news beginning 3-12-21

• HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will give away food in a drive-through setting Monday from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 food boxes run out, according to a news release. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bill and driver's license.) Details: House of Bread apostle, Saint Mary Harris, (870) 872-2196.

• NEW LIFE CHURCH in Jefferson Square will give away food boxes Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m. The lineup will start at 12:15 p.m., according to a news release. The church is in need of volunteers to help unload the truck. Details: Mary Liddell, community outreach coordinator, (870) 643-2383.

• FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF PINE BLUFF, 6501 S. Hazel St., invites the community to Lenten services Wednesdays at 12 noon in the sanctuary. The pastor, Ken Thornton, is speaking on the "Seven Sayings of Jesus From the Cross." These services are in preparation for the Easter celebration and will continue through March 31. The church observes guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health. Social distancing and the wearing of masks are encouraged, and masks are available. Services are also live-streamed at www.fbcpinebluff.org/media/ and broadcast at 9 a.m. Sundays on KLRT Fox 16. Details: First Baptist church office, (870) 534-4741.

• JEHOVAH'S WITNESSES will host a free 30-minute program on "Have You Found a Pearl of High Value?" They invite the community to the online sessions the first three weeks in March. In the Gospel account, Jesus Christ used the parable of the pearl to illustrate the motivating value of the truth about God's Kingdom, the solution to mankind's problems, according to a news release. The presentation will be held on select dates through local congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses. People are also invited to another free virtual event, the annual observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ's death on March 27. Details: Contact Jehovah's Witnesses or visit www.jw.org.

• NEW ST. HURRICANE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3319 S. Ohio St., invites the community to tune in weekly with the pastor, Derick Easter. Services are 11 a.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Facebook and Youtube Live @ New St. Hurricane Baptist Church.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., invites the community to its services in the sanctuary at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. New Community follows health guidelines and practices social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the entrances and masks are available for people who don't have them.

• ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 15th Avenue and Alabama Street, reopened its Saturday Soup Kitchen for carry out meals only. The kitchen will be open Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to the program held in the cafeteria, the red brick building, according to a news release.

