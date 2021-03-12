Police: 18-year-old struck by bullet at Little Rock apartment complex

An 18-year-old was sitting near a pool at a Little Rock apartment complex on Thursday night when he was struck by a bullet, police said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to Baptist Hospital for a report of a male with a gunshot wound in his leg, according to an incident report.

Courtney Mcgee Jr. told officers that he was sitting near the pool at 33 Falcon Court, about 3 miles northwest of the Interstate 430/Interstate 30 interchange, when he heard at least six gunshots, the report states.

The teen was struck in the leg before leaving the scene, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.