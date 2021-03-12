Sections
Police: Guard wounded in shootout outside Pine Bluff casino

by The Associated Press | Today at 6:45 a.m.
Police sirens.

A shootout between patrons and security outside a Pine Bluff casino left one guard wounded, authorities said.

The shooting happened Thursday night after security escorted multiple people from the Saracen Casino Resort because of a disturbance inside, police said. After they were outside, at least two of the people reportedly exchanged gunfire with security before fleeing in a car.

One guard was shot and was taken to a hospital, police said, but the wound reportedly wasn't life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported. Police in Pine Bluff said they were looking for five people in their 20s following the shooting.

The Associated Press sent a message Friday seeking additional information from a police spokesman.

