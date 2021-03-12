Missouri man suspected in mother’s killing found dead near Hot Springs, police say

A Missouri man suspected of killing his 63-year-old mother was found dead last week in a wooded area outside Hot Springs, police said Friday.

On Oct. 28, police responded to 1544 Malvern Ave. for reports of a suspicious package, a news release issued by Hot Springs police states. Officers found partial human remains inside a trash bag in the back of a pickup, according to the release.

Through interviews, officers learned the trash bag was placed into the back of the truck the prior night, police said.

Police determined the remains were connected to a homicide that occurred in Deerfield, Mo., and developed Aaron Enoch Goodwin, 38, of Deerfield as a suspect. The Vernon County sheriff's office identified the victim as the man's mother, 63-year-old Connie J. Goodwin, authorities said.

On Saturday, Hot Springs police responded to some woods near the 300 block of Colombia Hills Street in reference to human remains found by hikers, authorities said.

The body was sent to the state Crime Lab, who identified the man Thursday as Aaron Goodwin, police said. According to authorities, Goodwin’s death was ruled a suicide.