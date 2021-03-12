Little Rock argument ends in double stabbing, police say

An argument Wednesday evening in Little Rock ended with two men suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

Officers responded to a cutting report around 8:20 p.m. at 7515 Geyer Springs Road, according to a report by Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, police found Charles Williamson, 26, of Little Rock bleeding from stab wounds in his torso, the report states. Police said he was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment.

While on scene, officers were notified about a second man, Bobby Hinton, 35, of Little Rock, who was transported to UAMS Medical Center in his vehicle and was suffering from stab wounds in both his torso and abdomen, the report states.

Police said the two were injured during an argument involving “multiple individuals,” but investigators weren’t immediately sure who stabbed them.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.