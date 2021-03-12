Prep Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Fayetteville 22, Alma 5

The Bulldogs scored 5 runs in the first inning and never let up in a dominating win on Thursday on the road.

Fayetteville had 11 hits and also drew 13 walks off five Alma pitchers.

Pierson Gunnell was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and 5 RBIs for the Bulldogs. Jake Pannel was 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs.

Tanner Wade went 3 innings to earn the win with six strikeouts.

Bentonville West 3, FS Northside 2

Drew Carter and Cole Kitchens combined on a four-hitter and struck out nine as the Wolverines edged Northside on Thursday at Hunts Park.

The Wolverines claimed a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a lead-off double by Miles Holmquist and Roger Alexander's RBI single. Ty Durham drove in Alexander with a single.

West tacked on another run in the fourth on a RBI triple by Aaron Arnold, who plated Kitchens.

Northside rallied for two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Jett Frazier doubled to lead-off the inning and Jayden Darnell homered to center to make it a 3-2 game.

West was able to close it down the rest of the way to claim the win.

Prairie Grove 8, Little Kansas 1

Casey Shipley was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles to lead the Tigers to a nonconference win.

Connor Hubbs and Sloan Smith each collected 2 hits and drove in a pair of runs ad Jackson Sorters added a double for the Tigers.

Ryder Orr went 7 innings and allowed just 5 hits with 2 strikeouts to earn the win.

Russellville 4, Van Buren 2

In game two of Wednesday's 5A-West Conference doubleheader, the Cyclones managed a split,.

Haden Roark was 2-for-3 with a double for the Pointers and Brecklin Waters was also 2-for-3 with a double.

Siloam Springs 14-7, Vilonia 0-1

Siloam Springs (4-2, 2-0) scored eight runs in the first inning of Game 1 in a 5A-West Conference doubleheader on Wednesday, rolling to a 14-0 win in five innings.

Gavin Henson got the win with six strikeouts in five innings. Andrew Pilcher went 3 for 3 at the plate with three runs scored and three RBIs. Jacob Gilbert had two hits, two RBIs and two run scored.

Gilbert got the win in Game 2, going the distance with seven strikeouts. Siloam Springs only totaled three hits in the second game as Gilbert, J.P. Wills and Henson each had a hit and an RBI.

PREP SOFTBALL

Gentry 13, Clarksville 3

The Lady Pioneers bashed two Clarksville pitchers for 15 hits in a run-rule win Wednesday.

Malea Wilson had a huge day at the plate, going 5-for-5 with a homer, triple and double along with 5 RBIs for Gentry. Kyleigh Wheaton did at the plate and in the circle. Wheaton was 2-for-4 with a double and 4 RBIs, and earned the pitching win in a complete-game effort with 13 strikeouts.

Liberty Brannon also homered for Gentry and Mazzi Jones doubled and walked three times from the lead-off spot.

Prairie Grove 16, Springdale High 1

The Lady Tigers put on an offensive display and rolled to a run-rule win Thursday at home.

Makinsey Parnell doubled and drove in 4 runs for Prairie Grove. Kelsey Pickett homered for the Lady Tigers, and Sydney Stearman and Elizabeth Stoufer also belted doubles.

Kaylee Kincaid dominated in the circle for the Lady Tigers, scattering 6 hits.