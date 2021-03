Sportsboard

BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

5A STATE TOURNAMENT

At Hot Springs High School; games listed in bracket order

BOYS

First round

Parkview 80, Greene County Tech 38

Lake Hamilton 64, Vilonia 63

Jonesboro 62, Jacksonville 57

Mountain Home 57, Hot Springs Lakeside 46

Russellville 71, Hot Springs 54

Maumelle 60, Marion 58

Pine Bluff 51, Siloam Springs 27

Sylvan Hills vs. West Memphis, played late Thursday

Quarterfinals

Parkview vs. Lake Hamilton, 1 p.m. today

Jonesboro vs. Mountain Home, 7 p.m. Friday

Russellville vs. Maumelle, 1 p.m. Saturday

Pine Bluff vs. Sylvan Hills-West Memphis winner, 7 p.m. Saturday

Semifinals

Winners of first two quarterfinals, 1 p.m. Monday

Winners of last two quarterfinals, 7 p.m. Monday

4A STATE TOURNAMENT

At Morrilton High School; games listed in bracket order

BOYS

First round

Berryville 53, Batesville Southside 33

Monticello 52, Brookland 42

Farmington 48, Camden Fairview 29

Blytheville 63, Dardanelle 47

Quarterfinals

Magnolia 61, Berryville 58

Morrilton vs. Monticello, played late Thursday

Mills vs. Farmington, 1 p.m. today

Watson Chapel vs. Blytheville, 7 tonight

Semifinals

Winners of first two quarterfinals, 1 p.m. Saturday

Winners of last two quarterfinals, 7 p.m. Saturday

GIRLS

First round

Harrison 49, Brookland 41

Watson Chapel vs. Robinson

Pea Ridge vs. Nashville, 10 a.m. today

Batesville Southside vs. Farmington, 4 p.m. today

Quarterfinals

Harrison 62, Star City 57

Morrilton 64, Robinson 58

Pulaski Academy vs. Pea Ridge-Nashville winner, 10 a.m. today

Mena vs. Batesville Southside-Farmington winner, 4 p.m. today

Semifinals

Winners of first two quarterfinals, 10 a.m. Saturday

Winners of last two quarterfinals, 4 p.m. Saturday

COLLEGE

SWAC TOURNAMENT

At University of Alabama at Birmingham; seeds in parentheses; all games on ESPN3.com except for championship game on ESPNU

MEN

First round

(2) Jackson State 74, (7) UAPB 62

(1) Prairie View A&M 91, (8) Miss. Valley State 64

(3) Texas Southern 78, (6) Alcorn State 55

(4) Grambling State vs. (5) Southern, played late Thursday

Semifinals

Jackson State vs. Texas Southern, 2 p.m. today

Prairie View vs. Grambling State-Southern winner, 8:30 p.m. today

Championship

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m. Saturday

NCAA DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION

At Lubbock (Texas) Christian University; seeds in parentheses

MEN

First round

(3) UAM vs. (6) Oklahoma Baptist, 6 p.m. Saturday

(4) Southern Arkansas vs. (5) Dallas Baptist, 8:45 p.m. Saturday

Semifinals

UAM-Oklahoma Baptist winner vs. (2) Lubbock Christian, 5 p.m. Sunday

Southern Arkansas-Dallas Baptist winner vs. (1) West Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA