State boys tournament roundups

CLASS 2A

MELBOURNE 55,

BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 45

Remi Lawrence collected a team-high 15 points as Melbourne (19-7) won for the eighth time in its past nine games.

Bradie Gunther scored 13 points and Jaxon Sanders had 11 points for the Bearkatz, who sprinted away by holding their counterparts to just two points in the third quarter.

Jaron Burrow powered his way to 15 points to lead Buffalo Island Central (15-12). Nathan Brinkley and Grady Peel finished with 10 points each for the Mustangs.

EARLE 51,

TUCKERMAN 39

Devin Johnson's 13 points and Nick Mathis' 11 points led Earle (19-2) on Thursday.

Rholly Davis chipped in with 11 points for the Bulldogs, last season's state runners-up. Earle trailed 22-18 at halftime.

Cameron Jones scored 14 points and Carson Miller had nine points for Tuckerman (21-14).

CLASS 1A

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAME

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 78,

BRADLEY 68

Travis Gentry scored 32 points as the host team took care of business.

Malichi Miller had 23 points and Ashton Klepko added 12 points for West Side Greers Ferry (25-6), which was down 44-38 at the half but scored 40 points in the second half while limiting the Bears to 24.

Jonathan Easter finished with a team-high 20 points and Jacardo Cornell tallied all 17 of his points in the first half for Bradley (18-4). Jaylan Hardamon tossed in 12 points and Colbie West followed with 10 points.