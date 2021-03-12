State giving away oak tree seedlings

Arkansas is donating 10,000 oak tree seedlings to families through the Department of Agriculture to honor those lost to covid-19.

The seedlings will be available through March 24. Families are asked to call to arrange a pick-up time. Forestry Division offices will be taking calls and assisting individuals Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Details can be found at: www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-resource-information/memorial-seedlings-available-to-honor-the-memory-of-loved-ones-lost-due-to-covid-19/.

American Red Cross seeks volunteers

The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas urgently needs volunteers who can assist virtually and in person for disaster response, according to a news release.

To sign up for a virtual informational session, visit www.redcross.org/ARCVolunteerFair.

People are also urged to make donations to support disaster relief efforts and take life skills classes like CPR and first aid to help in emergencies. Volunteers are also needed to support blood drives. Details: redcross.org.

Workshop offers introduction to snakes

Lori Monday, regional educator with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, will present a free online workshop for anyone interested in learning how to identify venomous snakes native to the Natural State. The workshop will be held at 6 p.m. March 25, according to the Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Newsletter.

Monday will also share many resources, including information on general herpetology and what to do in the event of a snakebite. It is illegal to kill snakes in Arkansas unless they pose an immediate threat.

Monday says snakes have important roles to play. They control rodent populations, and toxins in snake venom have had applications in treating strokes, heart attacks and other circulatory problems. Many modern blood pressure medicines were developed based on enzymes found in snake venom.

The workshop will be held via Zoom. Registration is available at fb.me/e/cRLupVsYL.