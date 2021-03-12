Top 25 recruit vibes with UA coaches

The relationship between University of Arkansas defensive back target Gentry Williams and UA cornerbacks coach Sam Carter has helped the Hogs reach his top six.

But the ESPN top 25 prospect also has bonded with Coach Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

"Both of them are really good guys," Williams said of Pittman and Odom. "They keep it real with me. Coach Pittman is a real energetic guy. I really like the energy he brings. He's a funny dude and real down to earth."

Williams, 6-0, 170 pounds, of Tulsa Washington announced Arkansas, Oklahoma, LSU, Missouri, Southern Cal and Florida as his top schools on March 2.

ESPN also rates Williams the No. 2 athlete and No. 23 overall recruit for the 2022 class. He suffered an early season anterior cruciate ligament injury last year but is on his way to a full recovery.

Pittman grew up in Oklahoma, but he was a Razorbacks fan while playing at Grove High School. His love for the Hogs and the state are contagious.

"If we have a conversation about Oklahoma, it's always about one day being able to represent the Razorbacks," Williams said. "You definitely get the feel he's always had love for Arkansas."

But when Williams talks about the Razorbacks gravitating toward the top of his list, it all comes back to his relationship with Carter.

"Our relationship is different," Williams said. "He wants the best thing for me, not just for football. When you have a coach like that, I don't think you can really beat it."

As a freshman, Williams won the Class 6A state title when he recorded 47.70 seconds in the 400 meters and placed second in the 200 with a time of 21.42.

Reducing his list of schools wasn't an excruciating task.

"I wouldn't say extremely difficult," Williams said. "It's something that's been on my mind for a minute, and these are some schools I can really see myself attending so that's really what I wanted to focus on."

Some have speculated Williams could be bound for Oklahoma because his mother received her Ph.D. from from there.

"Obviously you try to be respectful, but pretty much people don't know the full story, so that's how I look at it," said Williams, whose father attended Fisk University.

Williams, who was an offensive team captain for the Hornets, possesses impressive maturity and will likely be a leader at whichever college he attends. He credits his parents for who he is today.

"My parents raised me that no one is going to do anything for you, so it's on you," he said. "Whether it's the classroom or sports, it has to be done by yourself. They raised me to be around great people. That's who I try to surround myself with. People who have the same goals and aspirations as yourself."

He feels fortunate to have had the life experiences and opportunities that have molded him into a leader.

"You obviously can't lead from the back, you have to lead from the front," he said. "I want to make sure those opportunities happen for the people behind me. I try to lead by example, not just my words, but with my actions. I want to be the first person in the weight room and the last one out."

