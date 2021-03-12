Sections
Troopers: Marion woman dies after car rear-ends tractor-trailer

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 1:09 p.m.
FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

A Marion woman died Wednesday afternoon after her car rear-ended a tractor-trailer in Crittenden County, troopers said.

Valdmar Brown, 32, was going west on Interstate 40 when the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. according to a preliminary report from state police.

Brown’s 2017 Chevrolet Spark struck the 2016 Freightliner in the outside lane as it slowed to enter a weigh station just east of West Memphis, the report states.

Troopers said Brown died as a result of the crash. No additional injuries were reported.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 88 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

