UAM to host annual college rodeo in April with masks, lid on seating

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host the 2021 Weevil Stampede on April 1-3 at the Drew County Fairgrounds at Monticello.

Three hundred student-athletes will participate, and 15 teams from the Ozark region will compete at the college rodeo, according to a news release.

Masks will be required. Seating will be limited to about 400 people to remain in compliance with state health guidelines, according to Head Rodeo Coach Rusty Jones.

The event starts at 7 p.m. April 1 and April 2. The championship round will be held at 1 p.m. April 3. Concessions and parking will be available.

The UAM rodeo team will be among participants competing for points to qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo.

"Covid 19 has not gone away, but after careful considerations and newly implemented guidelines, the event will go on," according to the release.

The announcement was made Monday by Jones and Robert Ficklin, interim dean of the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources.

"Our UAM rodeo student-athletes are known for working hard in the arena and the classroom," Ficklin said. "I know the whole team is looking forward to hosting this event, and they are already preparing to welcome other rodeo teams from the region. Things will be a little different from past Weevil Stampedes, but I know our athletes will compete hard, as they always do. Coach Jones is planning the event to be in compliance with covid protocols, so everyone can be sure to have a safe and enjoyable rodeo experience."

Jones said this will be the 16th year for the Drew County event.

"We are excited to be able to host this year's event," Jones said. "We are proud to be able to provide the region with affordable family fun and entertainment."

Jones said this is an opportunity for people to get out of the house after being inside all winter.

"Let's hope for good weather with clear skies," Jones said. "Last year the rodeo was hit with heavy rain on Friday. Saturday's competition moved from evening to the afternoon to accommodate incoming weather. The championship round proceeded without a hitch as storms moved in later in the evening. The three-day event also has an economic impact ... on our community by helping local business."

The UAM rodeo team is competitive at the regional and national levels. UAM students have qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo., seven years in a row. Last year's finals were canceled because of the pandemic.

Collegiate cowboys and cowgirls will compete in these categories: men, bareback riding, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, bull riding, women, break away roping, goat tying, team roping and barrel racing.