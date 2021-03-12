Vaccination clinic today in Pine Bluff

As Phase 1B of the covid-19 vaccine rollout begins in Arkansas, individuals included in the newest categories may receive vaccinations at the Pine Bluff covid-19 clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 pm. today. The clinic will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release.

Phase 1B includes people in these categories/industries: education; police, fire, other first responders; corrections, food and agriculture, people with intellectual or developmental disabilities; essential government, grocery store/meal delivery, postal/package delivery service, public transit, houses of worship, manufacturing and those who are 65 or older.

To schedule an appointment, visit app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?Owner=21601052&appointmentType=20878882.

Those without internet access may contact any of the following for assistance:

• Pine Bluff City Hall at (870) 730-2145 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

• Indiana Street Missionary Baptist Church at (870) 534-6944

• Pine Bluff First Assembly of God at (870) 535-0371 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

• First United Methodist Church at (870) 535-0935 (9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)