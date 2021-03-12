Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Vaccination clinic today in Pine Bluff

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:14 a.m.

As Phase 1B of the covid-19 vaccine rollout begins in Arkansas, individuals included in the newest categories may receive vaccinations at the Pine Bluff covid-19 clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 pm. today. The clinic will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release.

Phase 1B includes people in these categories/industries: education; police, fire, other first responders; corrections, food and agriculture, people with intellectual or developmental disabilities; essential government, grocery store/meal delivery, postal/package delivery service, public transit, houses of worship, manufacturing and those who are 65 or older.

To schedule an appointment, visit app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?Owner=21601052&appointmentType=20878882.

Those without internet access may contact any of the following for assistance:

• Pine Bluff City Hall at (870) 730-2145 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

• Indiana Street Missionary Baptist Church at (870) 534-6944

• Pine Bluff First Assembly of God at (870) 535-0371 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

• First United Methodist Church at (870) 535-0935 (9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Governor, others mark one year of virus
by Byron Tate
First Arkansas covid patient shares story
by Eplunus Colvin
UAM to host annual college rodeo in April with masks, lid on seating
by Special to The Commercial
Watson Chapel district employs security firm
by I.C. Murrell
Wildcats to face Chickasaws in state playoffs
by I.C. Murrell
ADVERTISEMENT