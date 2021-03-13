39 pupils taken in another Nigeria raid

LAGOS, Nigeria -- Gunmen attacked a school in northwestern Nigeria and kidnapped 39 students just weeks after a similar mass abduction in the region, authorities said Friday.

The latest kidnapping took place late Thursday at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, in the Igabi government area of Kaduna state, police said.

"The number of missing students is now confirmed to be 39, comprising 23 females and 16 males," Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for the Kaduna State Ministry, said in a statement. Several school staff members also were kidnapped, he said.

Aruwan said the attack was carried out by a large group of "armed bandits," adding that the military engaged the attackers and were able to take 180 staff members and students to safety.

An unspecified number of the students were injured and are receiving medical attention at a military facility. Security forces "are conducting an operation to track the missing students," Aruwan said.

Nigerian authorities also said that "bandits" were behind the earlier abduction of 279 schoolgirls late last month in the northwest, referring to the groups of armed men who kidnap for money or to press for the release of jailed members of their groups. Those girls were later freed after negotiations with the government, and it is not known whether a ransom was paid.

Iran says ship damaged by explosion

TEHRAN, Iran -- An Iranian cargo vessel was targeted this week in a "terrorist attack" in the Mediterranean Sea, the country's state TV reported Friday. There were no casualties in the explosion, the report said.

The report quoted Ali Ghiasian, spokesman for the state shipping line, as saying that Wednesday's attack damaged the Shahr-e Kord, a commercial vessel traveling to Europe. Ghiasian said an "explosives device" damaged the hull of the ship and set off a small fire that was quickly extinguished.

Ghiasian said such acts of terrorism and instances of piracy are contrary to international regulations. He said "legal prosecution of the perpetrators of this terrorist action will be pursued through competent international organizations."

The report said the ship would continue on its path after a damage assessment, without providing more details. It did not blame anyone for the attack.

Earlier this week, Israel accused Iran's Revolutionary Guard of attaching an explosive device to the Israeli-owned cargo vessel Helios Ray in international waters near the Gulf of Oman in February. The vessel was en route from Saudi Arabia to Singapore.

Group counts 65 journalists killed in '20

BRUSSELS -- A total of 65 journalists and media workers were killed worldwide in 2020 while doing their jobs, according to the International Federation of Journalists.

That is 17 more than in 2019, and the death toll is around the same level as in the 1990s, the federation said Friday as it published details of its annual report on killings.

The federation also reported that more than 200 journalists are currently jailed because of their work.

The killings of journalists took place in 16 countries in targeted attacks, bomb attacks and crossfire incidents.

Some 2,680 journalists have been killed since the group started keeping count in 1990.

"The ruthless reign of crime barons in Mexico, the violence of extremists in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Somalia, as well as the intolerance of hardliners in India and the Philippines have contributed to the continued bloodshed in media," said Anthony Bellanger, the group's general secretary.

For the fourth time in five years, Mexico topped the list of countries where the most journalists were killed, with 14 killings. It was followed by 10 deaths in Afghanistan; nine in Pakistan, eight in India, four each in the Philippines and Syria, and three each in Nigeria and Yemen. There were two killings in Iraq and Somalia, while Bangladesh, Cameroon, Honduras, Paraguay, Russia and Sweden all reported one journalist killed.

Drug sub found under assembly in Spain

MADRID -- Spanish police announced Friday that they seized a homemade drug submarine capable of carrying up to 2.2 tons of cargo.

Police came across the 30-feet-long craft last month while it was being built in Malaga, on southern Spain's Costa del Sol, during a broader international drug operation involving five other countries and the European Union crime agency Europol.

The 10-feet-wide semisubmersible craft is made of fiberglass and plywood panels attached to a structural frame, has three portholes on one side and is painted light blue. It has two 200-horsepower engines operated from the inside.

Rafael Perez, head of the Spanish police, said the vessel had never sailed.

Similar drug-smuggling vessels have in the past been discovered in the Atlantic Ocean, especially off Central and South America. They sit low in the water to escape detection and rarely are able to fully submerge.

The empty Federal College of Forestry Mechanization school, following an attacked by gunmen in Afaka Nigeria, Friday March 12. 2021. Gunmen have attacked a school in northwestern Nigeria and kidnapped at least 30 students just weeks after a similar attack in the region, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo)

