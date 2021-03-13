Northside surging at perfect time

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fort Smith Northside struggled with challenges throughout the regular season, but the Grizzlies found their rhythm in the Class 6A boys state tournament quarterfinals Friday afternoon.

Jacob Joe and Tamaury Releford were a strong inside-outside combination who helped Northside pull away in the second half en route to a 90-62 victory over No. 1 seed from the 6A-West Fayetteville in Bulldog Arena.

Joe scored a team-high 20 points, including five three-pointers, and the 6-9 Releford scored 13 of his 19 points against his former team in the third quarter when the Grizzlies (13-12) took control.

Northside, the No. 4 seed from the 6A-Central, advances to tonight's 7 p.m. semifinal game against North Little Rock.

Grizzlies Coach Eric Burnett said his team could be coming together at just the right time.

"Covid hit us early and about three weeks or a month ago we got our whole team together for the first time," Burnett said. "I know some of the teams didn't want these long layoffs. But we loved it because we needed practice time and that's what we were able to do is get practice time and then play a game.

"That's what we needed and we began to gel a little bit."

It sure looked like it in the second half.

Northside led 45-36 at halftime as Joe scored 12 in the first two quarters to get the Grizzlies going. But Releford, who picked up two quick fouls in the first half, dominated the third quarter to help Northside take control against the 6A-West tournament champions.

The senior, who played at Fayetteville last season, scored 13 points -- all inside the lane -- as the Grizzlies outscored Fayetteville 25-12 in the third quarter and led 70-48 heading into the fourth quarter. He also pulled down 11 rebounds.

Burnett was concerned about Fayetteville's guards driving to the basket and used the Grizzlies' considerable length in a zone defense to shut off those driving lanes. But the Bulldogs struggled shooting from the perimeter, and the bigger Grizzlies didn't give them many second chances.

"We wanted them to shoot those threes," Burnett said. "We didn't want them to shoot'em wide open, but we wanted to shoot those because they're better when they're getting to the basket and getting three-point plays and getting to the free-throw line.

"We tried to eliminate that. We knew they were gonna hit some. That's what they do. We wanted to try to contest them and then go get the rebound and go to the other end and get it to our bigs inside."

Denarion Whitmore added 16 points -- 10 in the second quarter to help keep the Grizzlies in front. The 6-5 sophomore also grabbed 10 rebounds. Sam Roper chipped in nine points on 3 three-pointers.

Landon Glasper led all scorers with 25 points for Fayetteville (22-6), while Matthew Wayman added 13 first-half points, including four three-pointers.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 68,

ROGERS 25

Kel'el Ware scored 26 points, and North Little Rock took control early as the Charging Wildcats raced into today's late semifinal game.

The 7-footer drilled a three-pointer during a 17-0 run as the Charging Wildcats (19-2) ran off 17 unanswered points and enjoyed a 19-2 lead. Rogers (13-11) didn't help its cause by going more than eight minutes without a bucket until Graycen Cash hit a three-pointer with 6:48 before halftime.

North Little Rock then turned things over to its 7-footer in the third quarter after it enjoyed a 31-10 halftime cushion. Ware, who had eight points in the first half, scored 18 of the Charging Wildcats' 24 points in a variety of ways -- a three-pointer, a pair of dunks and a couple of short jumpers inside the lane -- as North Little Rock's lead ballooned to a 55-21 margin.

Tracy Steele added 11 points and D.J. Smith 10 for the Charging Wildcats, while Van Rhame led Rogers with five points.