Fayetteville’s wait is worthwhile

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville was eager to get on the court Friday after watching tournament play for most of the week.

The Lady Bulldogs made it worth the wait.

Caroline Lyles and Claudia Bridges combined for 44 points as Fayetteville defeated Little Rock Central 72-58 in a quarterfinal game of the Class 6A girls state tournament at Bulldog Arena. Lyles scored 24 and Bridges 20 for Fayetteville (18-6), which advanced to today's semifinal game against Conway at 4 p.m.

Lyles and Bridges are the leading scorers on a Fayetteville team Coach Vic Rimmer calls one of his best at producing points. The Lady Bulldogs were sharp from the outset for a 10 a.m. game despite mostly watching for four days as the No. 1 seed from the 6A-West.

"We've been watching teams play all week, and we were so anxious to get out there and play," Lyles said. "We play well together, and we definitely feed off of each other's energy."

Fayetteville needed all of its energy Friday to hold off Central, a team filled with young players such as sophomore Lauryn Pendleton, who finished with 24 points. Central cut the Fayetteville lead to 41-38 in the third quarter after trailing 39-28 at halftime.

"I told their coach, we're all going to dread playing Central the next few years," Rimmer said. "All of those kids are young, and they can flat play."

So can Fayetteville, which was declared co-state champions with Bentonville last year after the finals were canceled because of covid-19.

Lyles and Bridges took turns scoring inside and out for Fayetteville, which went on an 8-0 run to pull ahead 25-16 early in the second quarter. They made four three-pointers apiece, and Bridges swished consecutive three-pointers to give Fayetteville a 39-28 lead at halftime over the Lady Tigers (14-12).

"Those two kids, they just know how to score," Rimmer said. "They can make the three; they're good mid-range, and they can get to the rim, too."

Fayetteville also received major contributions from sophomore Wynter Beck with 12 points and senior Ariana Saitta, a defensive standout who scored eight points. Allison Byars added a three-pointer and finished with seven points off the bench.

"Allison was terrific off the bench," Rimmer said. "She got to the rim a couple of times and hit a big three. With Saitta, the ball is never safe off the rim because she's going to go get it. I love watching her play."

CONWAY 69, ROGERS 38

Conway grabbed a 20-6 lead after one quarter and rolled past Rogers.

Chloe Clardy scored 30 points and Jaiden Thomas 19 for Conway (23-4), which led 63-33 early in the fourth quarter.

Rogers (19-11) got rolling in the second quarter and cut the Conway lead to 29-20 after two free throws by Ava Maner. Clardy and Thomas then made three-pointers as Conway answered with an 8-0 run to increase its lead to 37-20.

Clardy kept the hot hand in the second half and scored seven consecutive points to put Conway ahead 54-33 after three quarters.

Taylor Treadwell scored nine points and Perla Morales eight to lead Rogers.

