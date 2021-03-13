Alabama batters Mississippi State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Playing as the tournament's team to beat for the first time since 2002, Alabama seemed intent on proving its worth -- early, quickly and effectively.

Jaden Shackelford had 13 points, Jahvon Quinerly added 14 off the bench and top-seeded Alabama blew out No. 9 seed Mississippi State 85-48 on Friday in an SEC Tournament quarterfinal.

The No. 6-ranked Crimson Tide (22-6) will face Tennessee in today's semifinals.

Alabama followed a couple of small early runs with a 17-0 surge over five minutes for a 43-13 cushion just before halftime. The Tide also swarmed the Bulldogs (15-14) defensively, scoring 24 of 30 points off 14 first-half turnovers and holding them to 30% shooting overall.

"Defensively, I thought we were really locked in for a good part of that game," Alabama Coach Nate Oats said.

As expected of the nation's second-ranked perimeter team, 13 three-pointers propelled the Tide's attack with Shackelford and John Petty Jr. leading the way. Shackelford made 3 of 6 from deep in finishing 5-of-12 shooting. Petty hit 3 of 7, including consecutive left-corner jumpers during the big run, for nine points.

Quinerly was 6-of-8 shooting with 2 three-pointers. SEC player of the year Herbert Jones had 8 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks in 17 minutes. Juwan Gary made all four shots for 11 points as the Tide's bench routed the Bulldogs 47-5.

Alabama shot 49% in winning its fourth consecutive game and third this season over the Bulldogs.

"There was a lot of questions about us coming out in these early games," Petty said. "Previously we didn't really do too good. But I feel like our guys did a great job getting up this morning, getting real locked in and it showed out there on the court."

Iverson Molinar scored 18 points, Tolu Smith had 11 and Abdul Ado grabbed 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs, which outrebounded the Tide 43-35 but finished just 1 of 19 from long range and committed 18 turnovers.

"To get beat this badly was really, really a bitter pill," Coach Ben Howland said. "We were 1 of 19 from the three-point line, and you're not going to win many games doing that."

TENNESSEE 78, FLORIDA 66

Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points to lead Tennessee over Florida.

The Volunteers (18-7) won their second in a row over Florida in the span of six days. The first gave the Vols a bye to the SEC quarterfinals, and they never trailed Friday.

Yves Pons had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 9 blocked shots, which tied the SEC Tournament single-game record set by Kentucky's Andre Riddick in the 1993 title game. Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer each had 13 points for the Vols, and Josiah-Jordan James added 10 points with 9 rebounds.

Tre Mann, who was 1 of 8 for 2 points in the first half, finished with a career-high 30 points for the Gators (14-8). Tyree Appleby (Jacksonville) added 14.

LSU 76, MISSISSIPPI 73

Trendon Watford scored 24 points as LSU defeated Mississippi in Friday's late game.

The victory was the 1,600th in LSU men's basketball history, but more importantly its first in the SEC Tournament since 2016.

Watford made 11 of 14 shots and grabbed 7 rebounds while Darious Days added 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds. Cameron Thomas added 18 points for the Tigers.

Jarkel Joiner led the Rebels with 26 points while Romello White scored 20 points to go along with 14 rebounds.

Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland and Iverson Molinar (1) leave the court after a loss to Alabama in an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mississippi State's D.J. Stewart Jr. (3) drives against Alabama's Juwan Gary, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mississippi State's Quinten Post (32) grabs a rebound next to Alabama's Britton Johnson (21) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly, center, passes the ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mississippi State's Derek Fountain, center, is blocked by Alabama's Juwan Gary, left, and Alabama's Darius Miles (12) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)