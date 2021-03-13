Arkansas, LSU ready for round 3

After the University of Arkansas and LSU basketball teams beat each other at home during the regular season, the Razorbacks and Tigers will meet again today in the SEC Tournament semifinals in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

“Neutral court,” LSU junior forward Darius Days said late Friday night after scoring 20 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to help the Tigers beat Ole Miss 76-73. “All our guys are ready. Their guys are ready.

“It’s going to be a good one. Bring your popcorn.”

Arkansas junior guard JD Notae, despite feeling ill, scored 27 points to lead the Razorbacks to a 70-64 victory over Missouri on Friday night.

“He didn’t look sick,” LSU Coach Will Wade said. “He had about 30, didn’t he? I’d hate to see how he’d play if he wasn’t sick.”

Notae combined for 40 points in Arkansas’ two games against LSU earlier this season with 22 in the Tigers’ 92-76 victory in Baton Rouge, La., and 18 in the Razorbacks’ 83-75 victory in Fayetteville.

Arkansas’ victory at home over LSU on Feb. 27 extended the Razorbacks’ SEC winning streak to nine games.

The Razorbacks have now won 12 in a row against SEC opponents.

“They’re playing great,” Wade said. “It’ll be a tough challenge.

“But we’re excited to be in the semifinals. We’re going to go back to our hotel and get some rest and give it all we’ve got Saturday.”

Days had 18 points and 13 rebounds when the Tigers beat the Razorbacks and hit 8 of 10 shots, including 2 of 4 three-pointers.

When Arkansas beat LSU, Days was held scoreless and shot 0 of 8 — all on three-pointers.

“Going 0 of 8, that usually doesn’t come from me,” Days said. “I’d have been happy if I’d just made half. That would have put us in a better position to win the game.

“It does give me a little extra motivation because I did play kind of bad there.”

Sophomore forward Trendon Watford, who led LSU with 24 points against Ole Miss, said he knows Days will play well against the Razorbacks.

Days is shooting 53.% from the field on the season, including 40.7% on three-pointers.

“He’s going to do a lot better than he did in the game there,” said Watford, who combined for 38 points and 17 rebounds in two games against Arkansas this season. “We’re going to do a lot better as a team.”

Arkansas and LSU have both won the SEC Tournament title once. The Tigers won it in 1980 and the Razorbacks in 2000.

Arkansas defeated LSU 69-67 in the 2000 semifinal round.

“We’re not satisfied,” Watford said. “We’re going to keep going. We’re not done yet.”

Going into the SEC Tournament, Joe Lunardi, who projects the NCAA Tournament field for ESPN, had Arkansas as a No. 3 seed and LSU as a No. 8.

“I think [playing Arkansas] is probably about our last opportunity to move up a seed line,” Wade said. “I don’t really think what happens Sunday is going to matter too much.

“There’s a lot on the line for us and we certainly want to play as well as we can.”